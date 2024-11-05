Parts Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Parts Manager, who reports to the Business Unit Manager, serves as a direct link between our customers, service team, and is in charge of ensuring best practices and providing exceptional customer service.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees timely MANAGEMENT of the Parts function (Procurement, Receiving, Costing, warehousing and Sales through workshops and OTC) for Duly Motors

Keeps sufficient stocks of parts needed to service and repair vehicles and avert creation of aged and long WIP.

Maintains stock breadth and depth at levels sufficient to satisfy demand and sales targets while not creating excessive costs and risk of obsolescence.

Minimizes VOR, Emergency Order and other charges by careful and planned use of parts ordering facilities, without adversely impacting on customer satisfaction.

Reviews all parts lines for movement, obsolescence and salability and recommend actions for cost-effective disposal.

Manages the supply chain of other supplies & materials too as per management’s discretion.

Conforms to policy on the ordering of parts and all other provisions.

Analyzes sales, expenses, and inventory monthly to maintain profit goals.

Ensures that the same high-quality level of service provided to outside customers is also provided to internal dealership customers.

Works with the Workshop and Service Managers to ensure a timely turnaround of parts needed for all services and repairs.

Develops and executes Sales and Marketing plans for parts.

Seeks out new parts business.

Handles customer complaints immediately and according to the Company’s guidelines.

Maximizes profit through the effective operation of the Parts Department by satisfying internal and workshop customers’ expectations.

Maximizes departmental profitability through the sale of parts, accessories and, where possible, other value-added products and services.

Creates an environment where the department’s staff develop and excel.

Effectively and professionally communicates with customers as and when necessary.

Minimizes unnecessary delay and lost service labour sales by the avoidance of part- related non-revenue and technician diversionary time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Purchasing and Supply.

Business Management Degree or Marketing Qualification will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience dealing with parts.

Detailed knowledge of parts and processes.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Sales experience.

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Excellent Leadership skills.

Networking ability.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.