Parts Sales Executive (Harare)

Job Description

The position exists to solicit parts and workshop business from potential clients and to achieve profitability budgets through effective customer services and resource utilization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sells parts and workshop businesses.

Undertakes new business development initiatives.

Maintains relationships with clients.

Conducts market research.

Manages stock of spare parts.

Prepares daily, weekly and monthly parts sales reports.

Conducts supplier registrations.

Conducts regular visits to potential and existing customers.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree/ HND in Sales and Marketing, Purchasing and Supplying or a related field

At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.

A clean driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested send CVs and Applications to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw

Deadline: 31 August 2024