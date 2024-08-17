Pindula|Search Pindula
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Parts Sales Executive (Harare)

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Aug. 31, 2024
Job Description

The position exists to solicit parts and workshop business from potential clients and to achieve profitability budgets through effective customer services and resource utilization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Sells parts and workshop businesses.
  • Undertakes new business development initiatives.
  • Maintains relationships with clients.
  • Conducts market research.
  • Manages stock of spare parts.
  • Prepares daily, weekly and monthly parts sales reports.
  • Conducts supplier registrations.
  • Conducts regular visits to potential and existing customers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree/ HND in Sales and Marketing, Purchasing and Supplying or a related field
  • At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.
  • A clean driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested send CVs and Applications to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw

Deadline: 31 August 2024

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.

Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare

