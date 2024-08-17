Parts Sales Executive (Harare)
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
The position exists to solicit parts and workshop business from potential clients and to achieve profitability budgets through effective customer services and resource utilization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sells parts and workshop businesses.
- Undertakes new business development initiatives.
- Maintains relationships with clients.
- Conducts market research.
- Manages stock of spare parts.
- Prepares daily, weekly and monthly parts sales reports.
- Conducts supplier registrations.
- Conducts regular visits to potential and existing customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree/ HND in Sales and Marketing, Purchasing and Supplying or a related field
- At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.
- A clean driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested send CVs and Applications to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw
Deadline: 31 August 2024
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare
