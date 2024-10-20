Pastry Chef (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post on FIXED TERM BASIS that have arisen within ZESA Holdings at the National Training Centre.

PASTRY CHEF (X1) (ZH/NTC/02/10/2024)

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and preparing all types of confectionery and pastries.

Assisting Clients with service for bakery products and services.

Developing new menus and other product offerings.

Ensuring quality meals and hygiene in keeping with set health standards.

Participating in induction of new staff within the section.

Customizing and presenting pastries & deserts for special events and occasions.

Assisting in procurement of specialised pastry equipment and commodities.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.

A Diploma in Culinary Arts or Class 1 Chef Certificate.

4 years relevant experience.

Valid Medical Certificate.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be delivered not later than Sunday 20 October 2024 addressed to.