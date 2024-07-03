People Learning Partner (Harare)

Job Description

Are you passionate about Learning & Development (L&D) and skilled in driving organizational success through comprehensive training programs? We are seeking a dedicated individual for the role of People Learning Partner.

As part of our dynamic team, you will be responsible for overseeing all L&D initiatives, from design to delivery, aimed at maximizing employee performance and aligning with our strategic goals. If you have a proven track record in fostering a culture of learning and development within organizations, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of our workforce. Apply now to make a meaningful impact and advance your career with us!

Duties and Responsibilities

To assess training needs aligned to gaps identified and then design, deliver, and evaluate training sessions.

Create and design L&D programmes in-line with business objectives that support the management team.

Ensure individuals have continuous improvement and development for success planning where applicable.

Communicating Data and metrics that informs and supports both managers and team’s progress and succession planning.

Set priorities of training needs to ensure the business reaches the targets for the set year.

Ensure that the L&D function offers quality, cost effective and value-added service.

Research potential new learning activities.

Introduce and implement new training processes and systems to record and review training needs and delivery.

Review the training which is currently offered within the organization and ensure that it is fit for purpose, including induction and e-learning packages.

Design training profiles for all roles identifying both mandatory and non-essential training and development which support the needs of the business.

Review training and development records, identifying and collating training needs and identifying the gaps.

Assign and coordinate the appropriate training for all current employees in line with their roles.

Implement the training schedule for all employees, establishing review dates and further training in line with employee’s role and requirements of external bodies.

Map out training plans for new starters and allocate required training and induction programmes on commencement with organization.

Work proactively with and advise managers on training requirements for roles.

Work closely with managers to review learning and development interventions for technical competencies, leadership development and personal effectiveness.

Source, identify and arrange internal and external training to address competency gaps.

Identify and monitor training KPI’s and prepare reports including but not limited to training costs, hours spent on training, number of delegates trained, budget, and delivery of courses/qualifications.

Monitor and evaluate feedback and effectiveness of all training and development, collate and distribute quality reports to stakeholders.

Maintain accurate up to date records, financial reporting for operational costs

Manage relationships with internal key stakeholders

Deal with enquiries and to respond accordingly in writing, e-mail or verbally

To be fully responsible for the induction process by arranging, co-ordinating and facilitating sessions, ensuring all new employees go through the programme requirements.

Actively seek learning and development best practise from within and outside of the organisation

Develop sound working relationships with stakeholders to enhance learning and development opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12 or equivalent.

L&D or Training equivalent (OD- ETDP) (Essential).

Registered Assessor (Essential).

Project management (Desirable).

At least 5 years' experience within a training environment.

At least 2 years' experience in the financial services environment is advantageous.

At least 2 years' experience conducting skills gap analysis and/or training needs analysis.

At least 1 year experience with L&D reporting and administration including but not limited to report writing and training capturing.

At least 2 years experience in Design and delivery of innovative training programmes (end to end in terms of the training cycle).

knowledge and understanding of the compliance around L&D.

Knowledge of training and development principles.

Knowledge of how to create assessment tools fit for purpose.

Effective report writing using analytics to improve on service delivery (ROI measures).

Computer literate with good Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Time management.

Additional Skills: