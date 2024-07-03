People Learning Partner (Harare)
Job Description
Are you passionate about Learning & Development (L&D) and skilled in driving organizational success through comprehensive training programs? We are seeking a dedicated individual for the role of People Learning Partner.
As part of our dynamic team, you will be responsible for overseeing all L&D initiatives, from design to delivery, aimed at maximizing employee performance and aligning with our strategic goals. If you have a proven track record in fostering a culture of learning and development within organizations, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of our workforce. Apply now to make a meaningful impact and advance your career with us!
Duties and Responsibilities
- To assess training needs aligned to gaps identified and then design, deliver, and evaluate training sessions.
- Create and design L&D programmes in-line with business objectives that support the management team.
- Ensure individuals have continuous improvement and development for success planning where applicable.
- Communicating Data and metrics that informs and supports both managers and team’s progress and succession planning.
- Set priorities of training needs to ensure the business reaches the targets for the set year.
- Ensure that the L&D function offers quality, cost effective and value-added service.
- Research potential new learning activities.
- Introduce and implement new training processes and systems to record and review training needs and delivery.
- Review the training which is currently offered within the organization and ensure that it is fit for purpose, including induction and e-learning packages.
- Design training profiles for all roles identifying both mandatory and non-essential training and development which support the needs of the business.
- Review training and development records, identifying and collating training needs and identifying the gaps.
- Assign and coordinate the appropriate training for all current employees in line with their roles.
- Implement the training schedule for all employees, establishing review dates and further training in line with employee’s role and requirements of external bodies.
- Map out training plans for new starters and allocate required training and induction programmes on commencement with organization.
- Work proactively with and advise managers on training requirements for roles.
- Work closely with managers to review learning and development interventions for technical competencies, leadership development and personal effectiveness.
- Source, identify and arrange internal and external training to address competency gaps.
- Identify and monitor training KPI’s and prepare reports including but not limited to training costs, hours spent on training, number of delegates trained, budget, and delivery of courses/qualifications.
- Monitor and evaluate feedback and effectiveness of all training and development, collate and distribute quality reports to stakeholders.
- Maintain accurate up to date records, financial reporting for operational costs
- Manage relationships with internal key stakeholders
- Deal with enquiries and to respond accordingly in writing, e-mail or verbally
- To be fully responsible for the induction process by arranging, co-ordinating and facilitating sessions, ensuring all new employees go through the programme requirements.
- Actively seek learning and development best practise from within and outside of the organisation
- Develop sound working relationships with stakeholders to enhance learning and development opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent.
- L&D or Training equivalent (OD- ETDP) (Essential).
- Registered Assessor (Essential).
- Project management (Desirable).
- At least 5 years' experience within a training environment.
- At least 2 years' experience in the financial services environment is advantageous.
- At least 2 years' experience conducting skills gap analysis and/or training needs analysis.
- At least 1 year experience with L&D reporting and administration including but not limited to report writing and training capturing.
- At least 2 years experience in Design and delivery of innovative training programmes (end to end in terms of the training cycle).
- knowledge and understanding of the compliance around L&D.
- Knowledge of training and development principles.
- Knowledge of how to create assessment tools fit for purpose.
- Effective report writing using analytics to improve on service delivery (ROI measures).
- Computer literate with good Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Time management.
Additional Skills:
- Excellent facilitation, presentation, and public speaking skills.
- Strong report writing and verbal communication skills.
- Analytical mindset with a target-driven approach.
- Demonstrated leadership and decision-making abilities.
- Ability to work effectively under pressure.
- Skilled influencer with tactful negotiation abilities.
- Adherence to policies and procedures.
- Creative and innovative thinking.
- Proficiency in written communication and computer literacy.
- Results and deadline-oriented with strong time management skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Self-motivated and proactive.
- Commitment to delivering excellent customer service.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 09 July 2024
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/