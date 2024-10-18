Personal Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Personal Assistant to the Chief Curator will provide comprehensive administrative and organizational support to the Chief Curator, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of their office. The role will involve managing the Chief Curator’s schedule, coordinating meetings and projects, and handling correspondence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diary Management: Maintain a detailed and accurate diary for the Chief Curator

Schedule internal and external meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements; Coordinate logistics for meetings, including room bookings, catering, and technical requirements;

Project Coordination: Assist the Chief Curator in overseeing and coordinating projects, ensuring timely completion and adherence to deadlines; Liaise with internal departments and external stakeholders to gather information and resolve issues;

Meeting Management: Prepare agendas, papers, and briefing materials for internal and external meetings; Attend meetings, take minutes, and follow up on action items; Provide post-meeting summaries and ensure that relevant staff are kept informed;

Correspondence: Manage the Chief Curator’s email and other correspondence, ensuring timely responses; Draft replies to emails and letters as needed;

Record Keeping: Maintain a comprehensive filing system for the Chief Curator’s documents, ensuring that all records are organized, accessible, and up-to-date; Update contact information and maintain a record of the Chief Curator’s dealings with key stakeholders;

Administrative Support: Provide general administrative support, including photocopying, scanning, and data entry; Assist with travel arrangements, including booking flights, accommodation, and visas.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must be a reliable and hardworking individual with a strong attention to detail.

They must be able to work independently and as part of a team, and they must be able to follow instructions.

They should also be able to lift and move heavy objects, and they should be able to work in a variety of environments, including indoors and outdoors.

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Proven experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role

Strong organizational and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Attention to detail and accuracy

Discretion and confidentiality

Additional Considerations: