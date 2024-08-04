Petroleum Inspector (12 Months Fixed-Term Contract) - Grade 7 (Harare)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of this mandate.
Reporting directly to the Engineer Petroleum Infrastructure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out fuel site inspections prior to licensing of operators.
- Assisting in monitoring of operators' and licensees' compliance to petroleum standards and licence conditions.
- Working with other government agencies on joint monitoring and enforcement programs in the petroleum sector as and when required.
- Inspecting fuel tank trucks, distribution systems, and equipment.
- Assisting with investigations of incidents/accidents in the petroleum industry.
- Assisting in disseminating knowledge and information on safe use of fuels and LPG to stakeholders.
- Participating in the development and review of industry codes and standards.
- Carrying out any other related duties including liquid fuel sites inspections and audits as assigned by Supervisor from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Fuels & Energy Engineering or Equivalent from a recognised technical training institution or university.
- At least 3 years experience Involving Petroleum facilities Installations, Maintenance, and Operations.
- Knowledge of petroleum industry standards and codes will be an added advantage.
- Clean class 4 driver's licence is necessary.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should apply online at: https://www.zera.co.zw/vacancies by no later than 9 August 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
