Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Petroleum Inspector (12 Months Fixed-Term Contract) - Grade 7 (Harare)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Aug. 09, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of this mandate.

Reporting directly to the Engineer Petroleum Infrastructure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carrying out fuel site inspections prior to licensing of operators.
  • Assisting in monitoring of operators' and licensees' compliance to petroleum standards and licence conditions.
  • Working with other government agencies on joint monitoring and enforcement programs in the petroleum sector as and when required.
  • Inspecting fuel tank trucks, distribution systems, and equipment.
  • Assisting with investigations of incidents/accidents in the petroleum industry.
  • Assisting in disseminating knowledge and information on safe use of fuels and LPG to stakeholders.
  • Participating in the development and review of industry codes and standards.
  • Carrying out any other related duties including liquid fuel sites inspections and audits as assigned by Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Fuels & Energy Engineering or Equivalent from a recognised technical training institution or university.
  • At least 3 years experience Involving Petroleum facilities Installations, Maintenance, and Operations.
  • Knowledge of petroleum industry standards and codes will be an added advantage.
  • Clean class 4 driver's licence is necessary.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online at: https://www.zera.co.zw/vacancies by no later than 9 August 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback