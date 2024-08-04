Petroleum Inspector (12 Months Fixed-Term Contract) - Grade 7 (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent and results oriented individual to actively contribute to the execution of this mandate.

Reporting directly to the Engineer Petroleum Infrastructure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out fuel site inspections prior to licensing of operators.

Assisting in monitoring of operators' and licensees' compliance to petroleum standards and licence conditions.

Working with other government agencies on joint monitoring and enforcement programs in the petroleum sector as and when required.

Inspecting fuel tank trucks, distribution systems, and equipment.

Assisting with investigations of incidents/accidents in the petroleum industry.

Assisting in disseminating knowledge and information on safe use of fuels and LPG to stakeholders.

Participating in the development and review of industry codes and standards.

Carrying out any other related duties including liquid fuel sites inspections and audits as assigned by Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Fuels & Energy Engineering or Equivalent from a recognised technical training institution or university.

At least 3 years experience Involving Petroleum facilities Installations, Maintenance, and Operations.

Knowledge of petroleum industry standards and codes will be an added advantage.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is necessary.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online at: https://www.zera.co.zw/vacancies by no later than 9 August 2024.