Phlebotomist (Harare)

Job Description

The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a top-service approach seeks to recruit a phlebotomist to prepare patients, collect samples.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and reviews sample collection requests.

Observes safety protocols including infection prevention and control measures.

Conducts patient identification and preparation for procedures.

Collects diagnostic samples as per standard operating procedures.

Adheres to and implements appropriate sample handling and transportation procedures.

Ensures delivery of samples to the laboratory within stipulated timelines.

Ensures appropriate storage of samples and consumables Provides guidance on sample collection requirements to clinicians.

Maintains patient and stock records as per standard operating procedures

Participates in authoring and reviewing of standard operating procedures and process flows

Implements ISO 15189:2022-based quality management system.

Performs stock management to maintain adequate levels.

Identifies risks and associated mitigation measures.

Records and reviews quality indicator data..

Performs root cause analysis, corrective and preventive action as documented on CAR forms for identified laboratory non-conforming (NCs) events.

Reports on customer feedback and corrective actions taken.

Recommends improvement of sampling processes and procedures for best patient outcomes.

Qualifications and Experience

Registered General Nurse qualification.

Current Practising Certificate A Certificate in Phlebotomy is an added advantage

Two years’ experience in a similar role.

Excellent communication skills with ability to communicate at all levels.

Time Management and prioritization.

Able to use Microsoft Office Package ie. Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of If qualifications and experience to the email below.

Applications to arrive no later than 28 August 2024 and should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw