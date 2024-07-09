Photographer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Photographer position to join a dynamic team in a highly technical environment. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments, and web development company, a multi-award-winning company, and a market leader.
The photographer's primary responsibility is to create high-quality visual content, including videos and photographs to showcase real estate properties and enhance market presence. This position will report to the Marketplace Lead.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Capture high-quality photographs of properties for our online listings.
- Collaborate with agencies to schedule appointments and understand property features to highlight photos.
- Edit photos using industry-standard software to enhance clarity, composition, and overall presentation.
- Process and deliver photos that adhere to our brand guidelines.
- Shoot and edit interview videos for the property blog and social media promotion, focusing on general market trends and insights.
- Create short walkthrough videos showcasing property layouts.
- Maintain a professional and courteous demeanour while interacting with agencies, property owners, and interview subjects.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 3 A’level passes with Computer and English passes at 'O’ level.
- At least 2 years of traceable experience in photography.
- Certificate or Diploma in photography is an added advantage
Skills and Competencies:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proficiency in using digital SLR cameras and related photography equipment.
- Adept at editing photos and videos using software like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and potentially editing software for video (e.g., Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro).
- Proven ability to strategize, prioritize and make informed decisions in fast-paced photography settings.
Other
How to Apply
Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits. Individuals who are interested and meet the above criteria should:
Click HERE and complete the Application form by Tuesday 9th July 2024.
No direct emails and no canvassing.
NB: Only Application forms will be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Webdev Group
Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company. Webdev has been in business for over 20 years in Zimbabwe, and we have developed over 1,000 web sites, we have over 3,000 hosting clients, over 1,000 online payment merchants, and over 30,000 online classifieds adverts.