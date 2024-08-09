Physics Teacher (Hwange)
Job Description
Marist Brothers High School is is looking for Physics teacher whose primary responsibility is to teach.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To teach Physics to both 'O' & 'A' level learners.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Physics.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs and applications to: maristbrothersvacancies@gmail.com on or before 22 August 2024 or app 0712 323 536
Marist Brothers High School
Marist Brothers High School Dete popularly known as “Marist Dete” is a mixed boarding school located in Dete which is under Hwange District, Matebeleland North, Zimbabwe.
The school was established in 1972 and is part of the international family of the Marist Schools run by the Marist Brothers, a Catholic society founded in 1817 by Saint Marcellin Champagnat in France.
It offers classes from form 1 – 6. It also offers Advanced Level Sciences, Commercials and Arts and also a wide range of practical subjects like Motor Mechanics, Wood Work, Technical Graphics, Fashion & Fabrics, Food & Nutrition etc. It is also the Science Center for schools in the Hwange Rural District.