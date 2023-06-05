Pig Manager: Animal Science Department

Job Description

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan pig placement cycles, biosecurity, cleaning and disinfection of pig sheds and facilities.

Play an active role in Pig Project Strategic Planning and Reviews.

Develop annual maintenance work plans including production, marketing and training.

Develop Farm Standard Operating Procedures.

Implement farm activities, ensuring timely purchase of machinery, equipment and pig production inputs.

Coordinate and supervise day to day pig production cycles.

Coordinate maintenance activities including engineering, equipment and infrastructure.

Inspect equipment to ensure proper functioning and marketing pig products including semen.

Interpret and implement Government and Bindura University of Science Education policies with regard to labour management and enforcing occupational health and safety regulations.

Maintain financial and administrative records, production records, maintaining an up to date asset inventory and human resources records.

Negotiate with relevant Government Departments, banks and input suppliers to obtain equipment and inputs loans or contracts on behalf of the University and linking the Pig Project with potential partners.

Prepare weekly reports and the financial statements.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have either a Diploma in Agriculture/ Animal Health and Production/ or its equivalent.

At least three (3) years post qualification experience working with commercial Pig production.

A minimum of five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023