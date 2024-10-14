Plant Operator x5 (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions that have arisen within the company.

Verify Engineering (Pvt) Ltd is an equal opportunity organization. It does not discriminate against gender, race, tribe, color, disability, handicap, or age and is committed to safeguarding and PSEAH of children and vulnerable adults!.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate/run and optimize process equipment to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity.

The plant operator is expected to exercise initiative using experience and good judgment without sacrificing safety or environmental responsibility.

Ensuring that production of the required product quality is maintained at all times.

Adhering to environmental, health, and safety standards as per SHEQ guidelines and protocols, and reporting any issues or concerns to the Shift Supervisor or Production Foreman.

Troubleshooting and rectifying production problems.

Observe gauges, switches, alarms, and other indicators to ensure that all machines work properly.

Testing plant equipment to ensure functionality.

Producing and maintaining accurate production records and logs of operations.

Daily housekeeping of plant area and surroundings as well as plant equipment.

Coordinate with other members of the plant operations to ensure the proper operation of all plant systems and equipment.

Recording all problems or observations that should be brought to the Shift Supervisor or Production Foreman.

Perlite, Molecular Sieve, Alumina, Calcium Chloride, Purifying Mass discharging and recharging

Cylinder handling when the need arises.

The main responsibilities of the Plant Operator are not limited to operations, any other duties may be delegated or assigned by superiors from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Chemical Engineering or equivalent.

Thorough understanding of the manufacturing process.

Must have at least 2 years of proven experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential” should be posted to: