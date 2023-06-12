Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The Plumber will be responsible for performing a variety of tasks involving the inspection, testing, installation, maintenance, troubleshooting and repairing of plumbing and plumbing-related components in our processing plant system.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installing, maintaining and repairing plumbing systems, including pipes, fixtures and water heaters.

Conducting routine maintenance checks and inspection of plumbing systems to identify and address any issues before they become major problems.

Responding to emergency calls and performing repairs as and when required.

Collaborating with other technicians, engineers and contractors to ensure plumbing systems are installed and maintained according to building codes and regulations.

Keeping accurate records of maintenance and repairs performed.

Maintaining a clean and safe work area, and following all safety procedures and protocols.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum National Certificate (NC) in Plumbing/Journeyman class 1.

Apprenticeship training would be an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ post qualification experience in a processing or manufacturing plant is required.

Ability to weld, maintain and repair equipment would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023