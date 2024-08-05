Plumber (Class 1)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill i in the above mentioned position.

The Plumber reports to the Construction Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning plumbing installations and layouts.

Installing, maintaining and repairing plumbing systems and fixtures.

Fitting and repairing various appliances.

Cutting, welding and assembling pipes, tubes, fittings, and fixtures.

Designing, inspecting and testing plumbing systems for safety, functionality, and code compliance.

Handling customer queries and responding to call outs.

Troubleshooting and resolving problems.

Preparing cost estimates.

Qualifications and Experience

Plumbing certificate – Class 1 professional Plumber.

At least 2 years of experience as a plumber.

Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.