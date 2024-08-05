Plumber (Class 1)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill i in the above mentioned position.
The Plumber reports to the Construction Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning plumbing installations and layouts.
- Installing, maintaining and repairing plumbing systems and fixtures.
- Fitting and repairing various appliances.
- Cutting, welding and assembling pipes, tubes, fittings, and fixtures.
- Designing, inspecting and testing plumbing systems for safety, functionality, and code compliance.
- Handling customer queries and responding to call outs.
- Troubleshooting and resolving problems.
- Preparing cost estimates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Plumbing certificate – Class 1 professional Plumber.
- At least 2 years of experience as a plumber.
Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
OR hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus,
Industrial Sites, 15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that the University does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf for advertised posts
Deadline: 15 August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/