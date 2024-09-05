Plumber (Harare)
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Job Description
We seek a skilled seasoned plumbing professional to handle the installation, maintenance, and repair of sanitation systems, ensuring efficient and effective functionality.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing installation, maintenance, and repair services for various household devices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Plumbing certificate - Class 3 or 4 professional Plumber.
- At least 5+ years of experience as a plumber.
- Good working knowledge of water supply, heating, and ventilation systems.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send CV's and Certificates in pdf format to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
Deadline: 06 September 2024.
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.
