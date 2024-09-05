Plumber (Harare)

Job Description

We seek a skilled seasoned plumbing professional to handle the installation, maintenance, and repair of sanitation systems, ensuring efficient and effective functionality.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing installation, maintenance, and repair services for various household devices.

Qualifications and Experience

Plumbing certificate - Class 3 or 4 professional Plumber.

At least 5+ years of experience as a plumber.

Good working knowledge of water supply, heating, and ventilation systems.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CV's and Certificates in pdf format to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw

Deadline: 06 September 2024.