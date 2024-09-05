Pindula|Search Pindula
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

Plumber (Harare)

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Sep. 06, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We seek a skilled seasoned plumbing professional to handle the installation, maintenance, and repair of sanitation systems, ensuring efficient and effective functionality.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performing installation, maintenance, and repair services for various household devices.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Plumbing certificate - Class 3 or 4 professional Plumber.
  • At least 5+ years of experience as a plumber.
  • Good working knowledge of water supply, heating, and ventilation systems.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CV's and Certificates in pdf format to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw

Deadline: 06 September 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for  the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy

Blockman (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Gas Fillers x5 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback