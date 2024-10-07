Plumbing and Welding Internship/ Attachement (Harare)

Job Description

We are excited to announce an opportunity for enthusiastic young individuals to join our team as Plumbing and Welding Interns / Attaches for a minimum of 10 months. This is a fantastic chance for those pursuing National Certificates or City & Guilds Certificates in Plumbing or Welding, to gain hands-on experience working in the plumbing and welding industries in mechanical and civil engineering.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in plumbing installations and repairs.

Support welding operations, including design, drawings, and materials procurement.

Learn to read and interpret blueprints and technical drawings.

Participate in safety training and adhere to safety protocols.

Collaborate with team members on various projects.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a National certificate or City & Guilds certificate in Welding or Plumbing

A keen & creative Interest in plumbing and welding fields.

Strong work ethic and willingness to learn.

Ability to work in a team environment of mixed ages and genders.

Previous experience or coursework in related fields is a plus but not required.

A valid driver's licence WILL be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

You MUST send us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about what you seek and hope to achieve from this internship. Apply via email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY

NB: his internship does not come with a salary but offers basic allowances and Commission-only once you have passed your probation. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted, Female engineering students are encouraged to apply.