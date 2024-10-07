Plumbing and Welding Internship/ Attachement (Harare)
Job Description
We are excited to announce an opportunity for enthusiastic young individuals to join our team as Plumbing and Welding Interns / Attaches for a minimum of 10 months. This is a fantastic chance for those pursuing National Certificates or City & Guilds Certificates in Plumbing or Welding, to gain hands-on experience working in the plumbing and welding industries in mechanical and civil engineering.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in plumbing installations and repairs.
- Support welding operations, including design, drawings, and materials procurement.
- Learn to read and interpret blueprints and technical drawings.
- Participate in safety training and adhere to safety protocols.
- Collaborate with team members on various projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a National certificate or City & Guilds certificate in Welding or Plumbing
- A keen & creative Interest in plumbing and welding fields.
- Strong work ethic and willingness to learn.
- Ability to work in a team environment of mixed ages and genders.
- Previous experience or coursework in related fields is a plus but not required.
- A valid driver's licence WILL be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
You MUST send us a detailed email about yourself with a short write-up about what you seek and hope to achieve from this internship. Apply via email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com ONLY
NB: his internship does not come with a salary but offers basic allowances and Commission-only once you have passed your probation. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted, Female engineering students are encouraged to apply.
Clamore Solar
A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.