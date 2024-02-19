Post Graduate School Of Nursing Intake: July 2024
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified interested persons to apply for the above-mentioned courses.
- Intensive Care And Coronary Care Nurse Training (1 Year).
- Operating Theatre Nurse Training (1 Year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Registered General Nurse diploma.
- Minimum of 2 years post training working experience.
- A minimum of six months working experience in a functional Intensive Care Unit or Operating Theatre Department.
- Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
How to Apply
Applications should be submitted electronically to: nurseed@theavenuesclinic.co.zw
Addressed to:
The principal tutor
The avenues clinic post graduate school of nursing
ALL APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING
- A detailed Curriculum Vitae
- Certified Copies of Academic and Professional Qualifications.
- An appraisal from an immediate Supervisor.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- Two (2) testimonial letters written by two authority figures testifying that the candidate’s professionalism and personal character are suitable for the training
Applications must be received no later 1600 hours on the 8th of March 2024
The Avenues Clinic
Opened in 1983, this is the flagship facility for the MIL group. The hospital is a fully integrated multi disciplinary facility with a total of 176 beds. Operating as a one stop medical hub, the hospital offers theatre facilities, all critical care facilities, Accident and Emergency unit, Surgical ward, Medical ward, maternity facilities and a pediatric unit. The hospital is located at Corner Baines and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.