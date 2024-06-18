Premium Accounting Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Premium Accounting Department of CBZ Life for the role of Premium Accounting Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure the collection of all premiums through the various collection methods.
- Reconcile revenue streams
- Check generated reports to ensure that premiums have been uploaded correctly.
- Create, amend and cancel Direct Debit and stop order mandates.
- Maintain Credit Control and make follow-ups on group policies in arrears.
- Handle all queries accordingly.
- Assess underwriting risk on all applications for policy alterations and reinstatements received.
- Qualifications, Skills and experience required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Risk Management and Insurance, Accounting or equivalent.
- Certificate of Proficiency (COP) is an added advantage.
- At least one year experience in the premium administration department of a reputable insurance company.
- Team player with strong Analytical skills.
- Customer centricity.
- Computer literacy, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.
- Proficiency in Advanced MS Excel, R or Python will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge and understanding of insurance business.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria and wish to be considered, upload your application not later than Friday 21 June, 2024.
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.