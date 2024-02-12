Pro-Vice- Chancellor: Research, Innovation And Industrialisation

Job Description

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Industrialisation is responsible for initiating, recommending, implementing, and monitoring policies, systems and procedures dealing with University research, innovation, and industrialisation. The Pro-Vice- Chancellor shall report to the Vice- Chancellor and serves in his stead whenever requested and will also work in collaboration with key administration leaders such as the Deans , Directors and other Principal Officers of the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work as a key member of the University’s executive leadership team, playing a pivotal role in the development and implementation of the University’s Strategic Plan.

Develop and implement coherent strategies and policies; deliver consistent improvements in the University’s research quality and intensity; in the effectiveness and impact of its knowledge transfer and commercialisation of consultancy activities.

Ensure that the University meets the Key performance indicators relating to research, community engagement, innovation and commercialisation of intellectual outputs that are set out in its Strategic Plan and the National Priority Research Areas.

Lead and co-ordinate the University’s current national and international standing for research and innovation outputs.

Provide strategic leadership for the development of a culture, policies and processes that support the increase of research grant income, and diversification of the sources of research income.

Work towards ensuring that the University’s commitment to research-led education maximises the benefit to the student learning experience of the University’s research and innovation excellence.

Lead the development of a culture, policies and practices that encourage and facilitate the translation of the University’s research into knowledge outputs that supports the country’s Modernisation and Industrialisation Agenda.

Ensure that the infrastructure and resources provided to support research, innovation and commercialisation are fit-for-purpose and support the maintenance and enhancement of research and innovation quality.

Chair relevant sub-committees as directed by the Vice Chancellor.

Draw up and manage the research, innovation and commercialisation budget.

Compile and submit quarterly and annual research, innovation and commercialisation outputs Reports for the various stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate should be a leading academic, preferably at Associate or Full Professor and exhibiting high level of academic and professional maturity.

Must possess an earned research PhD from a recognised University.

Demonstrate experience in commercialisation of ideas including the management of either an Industrial Park or an Innovation Hub.

Strategic thinking skills and capacity to appreciate and deliver on the University’s Destiny, Cause and Calling.

Strong research and strategic innovative business skills.

Capacity to create wealth from the University’s Research, Innovation and Commercialisation thrust;

Capacity to appreciate the linkages between the University’s academic, research and development activities to the innovation and commercialisation enterprise.

Excellent business negotiation skills.

Results-oriented performance.

Capacity to operate as a team player.

Demonstrable passion and commitment to innovation and commercialisation of research outputs.

Other

How to Apply

Electronic (email) OR hardcopy applications shall be accepted.

Applicants must submit six sets of applications, certified copies of certificates (birth and academic certificates), and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and email addresses of three contactable referees addressed to: