Process Design Engineer x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the Technical Services Manager, the Process Design Engineer is responsible for research, development, technology transfer & project evaluation; process & plant designs, equipment selection, erection & commissioning, and offering technological support to process plant operations.
Qualifications and Experience
- A BEng Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent from a recognized institution is a must with a minimum of 2 years of experience.
- The candidate must be registered with a Professional Engineering Board.
- He/she must be decisive, creative, highly motivated, flexible, a team player, analytical, and able to work to tight deadlines.
- He/she must possess excellent technical skills, strong communication, interpersonal, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills, and strong project management abilities.
- He/she must be able to work in a fast-paced environment while exhibiting safety consciousness and being guided by "the five M’s”.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with 4 of copies detailed CV marked “Private and Confidential” should be sent to;
The Human Resources Manager
P O Box CY 2434
Causeway, Harare
or Email to: recruitment@verify.co.zw
Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you do not hear from us within two months of this advertisement, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.
VERIFY Engineering (Pvt) Ltd is an equal opportunity organization and does not discriminate against gender, race, tribe, colour, disability or handicap, age and is committed to safeguarding and PSEAH of children and vulnerable adults!Generate a Whatsapp Message
Verify Engineering
Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare