Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) Senior Expert – Health Products x2 (Harare)

The PCSM Expect is responsible for health products management and supply chain. The expert is responsible for carrying out reviews and spot checks on different aspects of the health product management such as quantification, procurement, stock inventory, and cross analyses of logistics and health data to assess the coherence / quality of data in order to submit relevant and practical recommendations to the Global Fund to strengthen grant implementation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Report reviews: Review progress update reports and disbursement requests, as well as reprogramming requests submitted by the grant recipients as per the following:

Review the performance of the procurement work plans and assess their efficiency and effectiveness, identify weaknesses and strengths and make recommendations for necessary follow-up by the grantees.

Review the resources allocation plan (funds and personnel), assessment of targets and achievement, storage and delivery aspects and its implementation, identify weakness and success relating to procurement and make recommendations for necessary follow up by the grant recipients.

Debrief grant recipients and implementing partners’ staff members on the main findings from the verifications.

Cross verification of PSM data with M&E and health/programmatic, management and financial data/information.

Conduct comprehensive PSM analysis and reflect in the PSM-related section of the mandatory reporting template.

Conduct verification and analysis of the drugs forecasts drawn by the grant recipients by conducting on-site and off-site assessments) Collect, record and report programmatic data with appropriate quality control measures.

Support the preparation of regular, reliable programmatic reports.

Make data available for the purpose of evaluations and other studies: and Identify key weaknesses and risks of capacities on the recipient and provide specific recommendations for strengthening and level of enforcement.

Implementation Reviews and Quality Assurance: Conduct quality assurance of PSM reports and analysis produced for Global Fund PSM activities.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s Degree or equivalent in Public Health, Pharmacy, Pharmacology, Medicine or other related discipline is required.

Professional complementary training in procurement and supply management (PSM) of health products, logistics and/or public health is desired.

At least 5 years of experience in managing or advising on the procurement, distribution and supply of health products, particularly in developing countries and/or Zimbabwe.

International experience is desirable; supply and demand issues in the implementation of public health programs, experience in assessing policies, systems and structures in the public and/or private health sector that are relevant for managing effective and efficient access to pharmaceuticals, and other health products, particularly for AIDS, TB and malaria focusing on identifying relevant strengths and weaknesses and on developing action oriented recommendations.

a strong understanding of AIDS, TB and malaria market dynamics and existing global supply challenges as well as international health products procurement and supply management processes, applicable national and international laws and recognized standards, experience in quantification and forecasting of health products needs in public health programs.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities:

Must have a high level of integrity.

Must be an effective communicator and have excellent problem-solving skills.

Strong negotiation skills.

Understanding of risk management.

Must demonstrate the ability to make decisions, plan, organise and manage work.

Must have a high level of adaptability, engagement readiness and fast thinking.

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.