Procurement Clerks (Harare)
Job Description
The People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) is a dynamic organization committed to excellence and innovation in the banking industry. We are currently seeking motivated and detail-oriented to join our team on a short-term contract basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organize procurement submissions into categories.
- Verify supplier information and maintain accurate records.
- Assist with due diligence checklist forms.
- Conduct market research and evaluate supplier pricing.
- Participate in supplier site visits.
- Provide general administrative support to the procurement team.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Procurement/CIPPS Diploma or equivalent.
- Relevant experience in procurement is a plus.
What We Offer:
- Competitive salary for the duration of the contract.
- Opportunity to gain experience in a professional procurement environment.
- Supportive and collaborative work culture.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their resume and a brief cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "Procurement Clerk Application" in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. POSB is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion.
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.