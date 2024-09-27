Procurement Clerks (Harare)

Job Description

The People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) is a dynamic organization committed to excellence and innovation in the banking industry. We are currently seeking motivated and detail-oriented to join our team on a short-term contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Organize procurement submissions into categories.

Verify supplier information and maintain accurate records.

Assist with due diligence checklist forms.

Conduct market research and evaluate supplier pricing.

Participate in supplier site visits.

Provide general administrative support to the procurement team.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Procurement/CIPPS Diploma or equivalent.

Relevant experience in procurement is a plus.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary for the duration of the contract.

Opportunity to gain experience in a professional procurement environment.

Supportive and collaborative work culture.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume and a brief cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "Procurement Clerk Application" in the subject line.