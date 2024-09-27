Pindula|Search Pindula
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Procurement Clerks (Harare)

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Oct. 02, 2024
Job Description

The People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) is a dynamic organization committed to excellence and innovation in the banking industry. We are currently seeking motivated and detail-oriented to join our team on a short-term contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Organize procurement submissions into categories.
  • Verify supplier information and maintain accurate records.
  • Assist with due diligence checklist forms.
  • Conduct market research and evaluate supplier pricing.
  • Participate in supplier site visits.
  • Provide general administrative support to the procurement team.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree in Procurement/CIPPS Diploma or equivalent.
  • Relevant experience in procurement is a plus.

What We Offer:

  • Competitive salary for the duration of the contract.
  • Opportunity to gain experience in a professional procurement environment.
  • Supportive and collaborative work culture.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume and a brief cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "Procurement Clerk Application" in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. POSB is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion.

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Website
08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

