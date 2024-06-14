Procurement Graduate Trainee(s) (Chipinge)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduates to join GreenFuel Private Limited. The successful incumbents will undergo an intensive two-year Graduate Learnership program.

Duties and Responsibilities

As outlined in traineeship program.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 2.1 or better Degree in Supply Chain Management or relevant from a recognised University.

Aged 25 years or below.

Excellent communication and team skills.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly.

Highly adaptable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email by highlight position as advertised and attaching CV and certified copies of relevant documents not later than Thursday 13th June 2024 to Email: tsitsi.nhataniso@greenfuel.co.zw

N:B Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.