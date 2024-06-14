Procurement Graduate Trainee(s) (Chipinge)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduates to join GreenFuel Private Limited. The successful incumbents will undergo an intensive two-year Graduate Learnership program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- As outlined in traineeship program.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 2.1 or better Degree in Supply Chain Management or relevant from a recognised University.
- Aged 25 years or below.
- Excellent communication and team skills.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
- Highly adaptable.
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email by highlight position as advertised and attaching CV and certified copies of relevant documents not later than Thursday 13th June 2024 to Email: tsitsi.nhataniso@greenfuel.co.zw
N:B Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.