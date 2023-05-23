Procurement Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The position will be reporting to the Procurement and Logistics Assistant and the incumbent will be responsible for administrative and clerical tasks and any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Raises payment requests, ensures the processing of payments follows smooth documentation flow

Assist to maintain stock of stationery, office supplies and consumables

Raises requests for monthly utilities and submit to finance for payment processing

Assist with processing of fuel liquidations

Receives goods and record in GRVs and share with respective personnel for approval and verification in line with purchase orders

Assist in maintaining electronic record of every completed procurement to ensure that procurement processes, and service agreements are accurately documented.

Assist in the daily updating of the procurement tracker in liaison with the Procurement Assistant

Assist in making follow up on Vendors on outstanding purchase orders, deliveries and outstanding invoices.

Assist with distribution of goods to sites.

Front Office Management

Assist with preparation of bid analysis.

Prepares request for quotations and sends to vendors, sources for quotations in line with the procurement policy and donor regulations and guidelines.

Submits copies of approved purchase orders to vendors and the receiving department.

Assist in asset tagging, recording asset transfers and ensure that all asset movements and relocations have been recorded and updated in the asset register.

Filling of fuel logsheets and procurement documents

Qualifications and Experience

A student currently enrolled at a reputable University or Technical College studying towards a degree in Procurement and Logistics or any related qualification

Must be fluent in English.

A good command of speaking Shona/Ndebele will be an added advantage.

Good interpersonal communication skills and having high respect for confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw, Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 31 May 2023