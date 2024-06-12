Pindula|Search Pindula
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)

Procurement Intern

Procurement Intern

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)
Jun. 14, 2024
Job Description

A suitably qualified individual to report to the Procurement Officer is invited to fill up the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in the procurement of goods and services.
  • Assist in drafting of bidding documents and evaluation reports.
  • Prepare PRAZ returns (Monthly, quarterly and annuals).
  • Maintain status reports on procurement and work in progress.
  • Ensuring compliance with regulations, procurement laws and ethical standards.
  • Managing and monitoring supplier performance to ensure contract compliance.
  • Conducting market research to identify potential suppliers and products that meet the Council’s requirements.
  • Carrying out any other duties assigned by the Procurement Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • A Bachelor’s degree in Procurement; Supply and Chain Management or any equivalent qualification.
  • A relevant degree will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to work under minimum supervision.
  • At least 1 and half years’ experience in the same field.
  • ZIPS membership- an added advantage.
  • A Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.
  • Police Clearance is a MUST.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons with requisite qualifications should deliver their CVs on or not later than 14 June 2024 at 2.30pm to:

The HR & Admin Manager

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council

No. 9 Connaught Avenue

Newlands

Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (Chapter 20:24) under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.

