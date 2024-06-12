Procurement Intern
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)
Job Description
A suitably qualified individual to report to the Procurement Officer is invited to fill up the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the procurement of goods and services.
- Assist in drafting of bidding documents and evaluation reports.
- Prepare PRAZ returns (Monthly, quarterly and annuals).
- Maintain status reports on procurement and work in progress.
- Ensuring compliance with regulations, procurement laws and ethical standards.
- Managing and monitoring supplier performance to ensure contract compliance.
- Conducting market research to identify potential suppliers and products that meet the Council’s requirements.
- Carrying out any other duties assigned by the Procurement Officer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
- A Bachelor’s degree in Procurement; Supply and Chain Management or any equivalent qualification.
- A relevant degree will be an added advantage.
- Ability to work under minimum supervision.
- At least 1 and half years’ experience in the same field.
- ZIPS membership- an added advantage.
- A Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.
- Police Clearance is a MUST.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons with requisite qualifications should deliver their CVs on or not later than 14 June 2024 at 2.30pm to:
The HR & Admin Manager
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council
No. 9 Connaught Avenue
Newlands
Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC)
Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) is a statutory water management body in Zimbabwe established by an Act of Parliament; Water Act of 1998 (Chapter 20:24) under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.
