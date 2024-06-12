Procurement Intern

Job Description

A suitably qualified individual to report to the Procurement Officer is invited to fill up the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the procurement of goods and services.

Assist in drafting of bidding documents and evaluation reports.

Prepare PRAZ returns (Monthly, quarterly and annuals).

Maintain status reports on procurement and work in progress.

Ensuring compliance with regulations, procurement laws and ethical standards.

Managing and monitoring supplier performance to ensure contract compliance.

Conducting market research to identify potential suppliers and products that meet the Council’s requirements.

Carrying out any other duties assigned by the Procurement Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Five O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

A Bachelor’s degree in Procurement; Supply and Chain Management or any equivalent qualification.

A relevant degree will be an added advantage.

Ability to work under minimum supervision.

At least 1 and half years’ experience in the same field.

ZIPS membership- an added advantage.

A Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.

Police Clearance is a MUST.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons with requisite qualifications should deliver their CVs on or not later than 14 June 2024 at 2.30pm to:

The HR & Admin Manager