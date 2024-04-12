Procurement Manager (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Manage the procurement activities of the PPC Zimbabwe sites at a strategic and tactical level
Manage the Procurement department while also collaborating with internal stakeholders to align procurement activities with organizational objectives. The procurement manager also ensures compliance with regulations and standards while leading and developing procurement teams to achieve departmental goals.
Duties and Responsibilities
Inbound commodities delivered to manufacturing sites within the following constraints:
- Sourcing suppliers who meet PPC’s requirements (legal, ISO).
- Lowest total cost (incl. savings).
- Meeting or exceeding quality requirements.
- Ensuring no stock-outs by interacting with S&OP and logistics providers.
- Sustainable supply (supplier management & accreditation).
- Expert commodity knowledge and disseminate this knowledge when required.
- Understanding the customers’ specific requirements and tailor make outputs accordingly.
- Manage the Procurement Department.
- Source key raw materials for the Site.
- Present results and recommendations to assist internal customers in specific supply chain decisions.
- Ensure PPC is aware of the cutting edge with respect to Procurement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management, Finance or Industrial Engineering
- Post graduate qualification will be an added advantage
- Ability to work independently and demonstrate initiative
- Ability to indirectly manage/lead teams from various sites and/or departments within PPC Zimbabwe.
- Good communication skills (oral, written) and the ability to apply at various levels in the organization.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives
- Strong problem-solving ability
- Good negotiation skills
- Contract management experience.
- Willingness to visit industrial manufacturing sites on a routine basis
- ISO EMS 14001:2015, QMS 9001:2015 & OHS 45001:2018 systems
Other
How to Apply
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.