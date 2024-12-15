Procurement Manager (D5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post, which has arisen within the Authority. The post is based at Corporate Center reporting to the Director General.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leading the Procurement Management Unit of the Authority.

Developing and implementing strategic procurement plans.

Ensuring efficient and effective acquisition of goods, services and works for the Authority.

Ensuring that tender administration and evaluation processes are done in accordance with the

Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23].

Managing stakeholders throughout the whole supply chain.

Ensuring compliance with Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe reporting on a monthly basis.

Compiling the Authority’s Annual Procurement Plan.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management or related qualification.

Relevant Masters’ degree, MBA or equivalent.

Full Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) qualification.

A minimum of five (5) years’ work experience of which 2 years should be at a Senior Level in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Knowledge of procurement regulations and laws.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager