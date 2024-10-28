Procurement Manager (Harare)
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Job Description
Plan, develop, and implement procurement strategies to achieve organizational goals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing procurement and sourcing strategies.
- Ensuring that supplier contracts are in place and are renewed on time.
- Interacting with suppliers and other service providers to maintain long-term relationships, in a professional manner.
- Ensuring a quick turnaround time for all procurement processes.
- Driving cost reduction and risk control in the procurement process.
- Managing procurement plans for the Commission.
- Ensuring that, tender administration and evaluation process are done in accordance with the Act.
- Liaising with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe on all procurement matters.
- Managing stakeholders throughout the whole supply chain.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain management or equivalent.
- Minimum of CIPS Level 4 certification.
- Master’s degree in relevant fields such as Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, MBA or equivalent is an added advantage.
- A minimum of five years’ work experience of which two years should be at a senior level in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject. These should reach us NOT LATER THAN 5 November 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Browse Jobs
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe was established through the enactment of the Securities Act (Chapter 24:25). Its roles are: To regulate trading and dealing in securities; and. To register, supervise and regulate securities exchanges. To license, supervise and regulate licensed persons. To encourage the development of free, fair and orderly capital and securities markets in Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Croco Motors
Parts Manager (Harare)
Deadline: