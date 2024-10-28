Procurement Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Plan, develop, and implement procurement strategies to achieve organizational goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing procurement and sourcing strategies.

Ensuring that supplier contracts are in place and are renewed on time.

Interacting with suppliers and other service providers to maintain long-term relationships, in a professional manner.

Ensuring a quick turnaround time for all procurement processes.

Driving cost reduction and risk control in the procurement process.

Managing procurement plans for the Commission.

Ensuring that, tender administration and evaluation process are done in accordance with the Act.

Liaising with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe on all procurement matters.

Managing stakeholders throughout the whole supply chain.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain management or equivalent.

Minimum of CIPS Level 4 certification.

Master’s degree in relevant fields such as Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, MBA or equivalent is an added advantage.

A minimum of five years’ work experience of which two years should be at a senior level in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject. These should reach us NOT LATER THAN 5 November 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.