Procurement Officer (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high caliber, hands-on technicians.
The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage and develop Procurement Staff.
- Set procurement systems in line with PRAZ guidelines.
- Source and negotiate with suppliers to obtain competitive prices for materials, equipment, and services required for school use.
- Analyze pricing proposals and make recommendations based on cost, quality, and delivery timelines.
- Manage procurement documentation, including purchase orders, contracts, and invoices.
- Implement procurement strategies.
- Handle day-to-day procurement activities
- Maintain and update procurement records and documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance with policies.
- Provide regular reports on procurement activities and performance metrics.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree or higher in Procurement/ Supply Chain.
- A postgraduate qualification is an added advantage.
- Experience in a school set up is an added advantage.
- Strong knowledge of procurement policies and procedures in Zimbabwe.
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities, enabling successful collaboration with diverse cross-functional teams and external partners.
- A minimum of 5 years related experience.
NB: This position is a 3 months’ contract which starts on the 1st of August 2024.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent via email by the 23rd of July 2024 to:
The HR & Admin Office – humancapital@zsm.co.zw with the subject “ Procurement Officer- Part time”
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to preliminary interviews or other assessments – Zimbabwe School of Mines reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the HR & Admin Department within 10 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
