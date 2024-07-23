Procurement Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high caliber, hands-on technicians.

The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and develop Procurement Staff.

Set procurement systems in line with PRAZ guidelines.

Source and negotiate with suppliers to obtain competitive prices for materials, equipment, and services required for school use.

Analyze pricing proposals and make recommendations based on cost, quality, and delivery timelines.

Manage procurement documentation, including purchase orders, contracts, and invoices.

Implement procurement strategies.

Handle day-to-day procurement activities

Maintain and update procurement records and documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance with policies.

Provide regular reports on procurement activities and performance metrics.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree or higher in Procurement/ Supply Chain.

A postgraduate qualification is an added advantage.

Experience in a school set up is an added advantage.

Strong knowledge of procurement policies and procedures in Zimbabwe.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities, enabling successful collaboration with diverse cross-functional teams and external partners.

A minimum of 5 years related experience.

NB: This position is a 3 months’ contract which starts on the 1st of August 2024.