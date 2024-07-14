Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 3 years related experience, preferably in the retail of building material industry.

At least 2 to 3 years' experience in Enterprise Resource Planning.

Degree in Procurement/ in Supply Chain.

Experience in timber, tiles & hardware purchasing.

Accounting qualification is an added advantage.

Knowledge of procurement policies and procedures.

High levels of computer literacy.

Exceptional negotiating skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 17 July 2024