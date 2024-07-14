Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Procurement Officer (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Jul. 17, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from  suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years related experience, preferably in the retail of building material industry.
  • At least 2 to 3 years' experience in Enterprise Resource Planning.
  • Degree in Procurement/ in Supply Chain.
  • Experience in timber, tiles & hardware purchasing.
  • Accounting qualification is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of procurement policies and procedures.
  • High levels of computer literacy.
  • Exceptional negotiating skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 17 July 2024

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

