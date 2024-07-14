Procurement Officer (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 3 years related experience, preferably in the retail of building material industry.
- At least 2 to 3 years' experience in Enterprise Resource Planning.
- Degree in Procurement/ in Supply Chain.
- Experience in timber, tiles & hardware purchasing.
- Accounting qualification is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of procurement policies and procedures.
- High levels of computer literacy.
- Exceptional negotiating skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 17 July 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Browse Jobs
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.