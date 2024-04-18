Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement procurement strategies to meet the Research and Innovation objectives.

Identify reliable suppliers and establish long-term partnerships.

Negotiate favourable terms and conditions with suppliers to optimise cost savings.

Evaluate supplier performance and address any issues or concerns

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to forecast demand and inventory needs.

Monitor market trends and industry developments to identify potential risks and opportunities.

Ensure compliance with university policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Executive Director.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or related field.

Certification in procurement (e.g., CSCP, CPSM) is an added advantage.

Proven experience as a Procurement Officer or in a similar role in a research and development space.

Strong negotiation and contract management skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Proficiency in procurement software and Microsoft Office suite.

Knowledge of industry best practices and regulations.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: