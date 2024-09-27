Procurement Specialist/Senior Procurement Specialist x2
PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting market research to identify pricing trends.
- Processing purchase requisition from user departments in an efficient manner
- Liaising with the Finance Department to ensure that suppliers are paid as per contracting agreement.
- Preparing bids and processing them in accordance with the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23).
- Expediting orders to ensure prompt deliveries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have a degree in Supply Chain Management/Purchasing and Supply/ Procurement or equivalent.
- Be a member of a relevant Professional Board.
- At least 2 years post qualification experience.
- Have a Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Acting Principal Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to: hr@msuas.ac.zw
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.