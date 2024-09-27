Procurement Specialist/Senior Procurement Specialist x2

Job Description

PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting market research to identify pricing trends.

Processing purchase requisition from user departments in an efficient manner

Liaising with the Finance Department to ensure that suppliers are paid as per contracting agreement.

Preparing bids and processing them in accordance with the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23).

Expediting orders to ensure prompt deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

Have a degree in Supply Chain Management/Purchasing and Supply/ Procurement or equivalent.

Be a member of a relevant Professional Board.

At least 2 years post qualification experience.

Have a Class 4 Driver’s Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: