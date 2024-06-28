Product Handling Manager (Wedza/ Hwedza)

Job Description

We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.

As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is an exciting opportunity for a hands-on and experienced individual to play a vital role in

our thriving agricultural business. You will oversee all aspects of product handling, ensuring quality and efficiency from green leaf storage to final product. What you will do:

Oversee receiving, classification, and grading of tobacco and cereals products, with a focus on maximizing quality and minimising post harvesting loses.

Demonstrate expertise in all aspects of tobacco growing, receiving, curing, grading, classifying, and blending using various methods.

Demonstrate expertise in all aspects of cereal products growing, receiving, drying, grading, classifying, and storage using various methods.

Maintain compliance with all applicable legislation, company standards, policies, and procedures.

Enforce safety, health, and environmental standards on the farm.

Develop and implement plans for crop improvement and enhanced production.

Interact with regulatory bodies and tobacco companies.

Manage grading timescales and schedules, making adjustments as necessary in line with the business plan.

Develop and manage curing and product handling budgets to meet annual production targets.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a diploma or degree in agriculture (with a focus on tobacco culture preferred).

A Master's degree is an added advantage

Hold a valid Class 4 driver's license.

Have at least 5 years of proven experience in managing small to medium-scale tobacco and cereal crops farming activities, or 3 years of experience in large scale tobacco and cereals farming business at a senior management level.

Be a highly organized, task-oriented, and analytical individual with a strong eye for detail.

Must have experience of not less than five years in using the following methods of tobacco curing : Rocket barns , Chongololo and Tunnel.

Demonstrate excellent report writing skills.

Possess a high level of maturity, responsibility, and trustworthiness.

Be willing to live and work on the farm (essential).

Ready to be part of ICT driven team.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application with a detailed CV and certified academic certificates by 30 July, 2024.