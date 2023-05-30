Product Specialist: Connect Services

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement the Connect product strategy and product evolution through research driven insights and assure relevance as well as strategic fit for all new Connect products.

Translate Product Strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes.

Maintain an awareness of relevant country and industry forces affecting the strategic approach for the Connect business.

Implement the road map for Connect products relevant to the current and future market demand, and to the identified future growth areas as per the targets and financial budget.

Support the Product Manager in product ideation, concept and product development.

Drive Customer Acquisition, Activity and Retention to meet the set revenue and profitability targets.

Plan and drive product launches in conjunction with Group Marketing and PR Teams.

Develop adequate performance reports. monitor and measure profitability for all Connect products.

Establish trend analysis and forecasting/projections of each product line to assist the Product Manager in implementing data informed strategic initiatives for product growth.

Align process and operational efficiency at Product Level.

Adhere to all set regulations and policies under Compliance and Risk, both internally and externally.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Business Studies, Business Administration or Commerce (BComm).

Minimum of 1 years’ experience.

Experience in basic elements of Product Management.

Ability to comprehend systems architecture and map process flows seamlessly.

In-depth understanding of the Product Life Cycle.

Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.

Excellent report writing and data analysis skills.

Be a team player.

Possesses strong research skills.

Strong customer service ethos Articulation of customer needs and opportunities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 29 May 2023