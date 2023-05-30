Pindula|
NMB Bank Limited

Product Specialist: Connect Services

NMB Bank Limited
May. 29, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Implement the Connect product strategy and product evolution through research driven insights and assure relevance as well as strategic fit for all new Connect products.
  • Translate Product Strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes.
  • Maintain an awareness of relevant country and industry forces affecting the strategic approach for the Connect business.
  • Implement the road map for Connect products relevant to the current and future market demand, and to the identified future growth areas as per the targets and financial budget.
  • Support the Product Manager in product ideation, concept and product development.
  • Drive Customer Acquisition, Activity and Retention to meet the set revenue and profitability targets.
  • Plan and drive product launches in conjunction with Group Marketing and PR Teams.
  • Develop adequate performance reports. monitor and measure profitability for all Connect products.
  • Establish trend analysis and forecasting/projections of each product line to assist the Product Manager in implementing data informed strategic initiatives for product growth.
  • Align process and operational efficiency at Product Level.
  • Adhere to all set regulations and policies under Compliance and Risk, both internally and externally.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Business Studies, Business Administration or Commerce (BComm).
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience.
  • Experience in basic elements of Product Management.
  • Ability to comprehend systems architecture and map process flows seamlessly.
  • In-depth understanding of the Product Life Cycle.
  • Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.
  • Excellent report writing and data analysis skills.
  • Be a team player.
  • Possesses strong research skills.
  • Strong customer service ethos Articulation of customer needs and opportunities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 29 May 2023

NMB Bank Limited

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/

