Product Specialist: Connect Services

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implement the Connect product strategy and product evolution through research driven insights and assure relevance as well as strategic fit for all new Connect products.
- Translate Product Strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes.
- Maintain an awareness of relevant country and industry forces affecting the strategic approach for the Connect business.
- Implement the road map for Connect products relevant to the current and future market demand, and to the identified future growth areas as per the targets and financial budget.
- Support the Product Manager in product ideation, concept and product development.
- Drive Customer Acquisition, Activity and Retention to meet the set revenue and profitability targets.
- Plan and drive product launches in conjunction with Group Marketing and PR Teams.
- Develop adequate performance reports. monitor and measure profitability for all Connect products.
- Establish trend analysis and forecasting/projections of each product line to assist the Product Manager in implementing data informed strategic initiatives for product growth.
- Align process and operational efficiency at Product Level.
- Adhere to all set regulations and policies under Compliance and Risk, both internally and externally.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Business Studies, Business Administration or Commerce (BComm).
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience.
- Experience in basic elements of Product Management.
- Ability to comprehend systems architecture and map process flows seamlessly.
- In-depth understanding of the Product Life Cycle.
- Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.
- Excellent report writing and data analysis skills.
- Be a team player.
- Possesses strong research skills.
- Strong customer service ethos Articulation of customer needs and opportunities.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 29 May 2023