Product Support Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position of Product Support Officer to join a dynamic team in a highly technical environment. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments, and web development company, a multi-award-winning company, and a market leader.
The Product Support Officer will be responsible for providing top-notch customer service, driving customer satisfaction both internally and externally, and contributing to business growth. This position will report to the Product Lead.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides timely and effective solutions to internal and external customer queries, ensuring seamless issue resolution and promoting a positive company image.
- Develops and implements effective customer onboarding and training to drive successful adoption, usage, and optimisation of new feature releases.
- Contribute to developing and implementing effective customer relationship management strategies.
- Delivers refresher training and ongoing support to ensure customers' optimal utilisation of marketplace features.
- Effectively elicits customer insights and feedback to inform product development, enhance customer experience, and drive business growth.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in E-Commerce/ Marketing/ Business Administration/Information technology.
- Minimum of 2 years of relevant experience.
- Familiarity with relevant customer support software and tools.
- Experience in online marketing.
Skills and Competencies:
- Ability to work independently as part of a team.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Problem-solving.
- Market research and competitive analysis.
Other
How to Apply
Webdev is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive salary and benefits. Individuals who are interested and meet the above criteria should:
Click HERE and complete the Application form by Tuesday 9th July 2024.
No direct emails and no canvassing.
NB: Only Application forms will be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be contacted
