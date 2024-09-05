Pindula|Search Pindula
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Production Clerk (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Sep. 06, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Production Department in the role of Production Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Facilitates Production documentation.
  • Ensures that documents are recorded correctly.
  • Assists in Production Operations.
  • Performs various clerical duties such as filing and distributing department paperwork.
  • Records production data.
  • Ensures that safety measures are being followed.
  • Tracks packaging materials and facilitates transfers of raw materials and finished products.
  • Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Business Studies or any other related qualification.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Knowledge of Dairy/Food/Manufacturing Background.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Excellent written communication skills.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, by 6 September 2024 indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

