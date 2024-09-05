Production Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Production Department in the role of Production Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates Production documentation.

Ensures that documents are recorded correctly.

Assists in Production Operations.

Performs various clerical duties such as filing and distributing department paperwork.

Records production data.

Ensures that safety measures are being followed.

Tracks packaging materials and facilitates transfers of raw materials and finished products.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Business Studies or any other related qualification.

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Knowledge of Dairy/Food/Manufacturing Background.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent written communication skills.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, by 6 September 2024 indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.