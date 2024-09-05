Production Clerk (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Production Department in the role of Production Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Facilitates Production documentation.
- Ensures that documents are recorded correctly.
- Assists in Production Operations.
- Performs various clerical duties such as filing and distributing department paperwork.
- Records production data.
- Ensures that safety measures are being followed.
- Tracks packaging materials and facilitates transfers of raw materials and finished products.
- Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Business Studies or any other related qualification.
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Knowledge of Dairy/Food/Manufacturing Background.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent written communication skills.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, by 6 September 2024 indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
