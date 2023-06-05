Production Supervisor (Feed Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

This position is responsible for managing the operations in the livestock feed production plant. The Supervisor will direct operations in ingredients receiving grain drying, feed batching, pelleting, grinding, sampling and quality testing, as well as implementing all safety protocols and processes. The Feed Mill Supervisor will perform any combination of the following tasks as needed and appropriate to complete the job successfully.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing production schedules and plans to meet customer demand and achieve production targets.

Monitoring the production processes, making necessary adjustments in scheduling, and/or improving production methods/techniques to achieve production goals.

Observing the standards and regulations that govern the production of livestock feed.

Directing and monitoring all unit operations involved in the production of livestock feed.

Communicating with feed mill maintenance and vendors as appropriate.

Assisting and providing input for capital projects, equipment upgrades or expansion and budget planning.

Assisting with capital projects; works with maintenance on project planning and future repairing and maintenance needs.

Monitoring feed and feed raw material inventories and ensuring the levels are kept optimal.

Ensuring mill sanitation and that sanitation schedules are performed.

Supervising mill operators for shift operations.

Communicating with dispatch to ensure feed is available for load out (regarding shortages, feed outages, potential delays, breakdowns, weather issues).

Communicating with customers, and office personnel as required.

Completing operational reports as necessary when the mill manager is not available.

Promoting a safe workplace, conducting safety meetings and adhering to company safety policies and ensuring employees are following safety protocols.

Promoting good environmental stewardship and maintaining mill environmental equipment per guidelines/ permits.

Completing accurate/ timely reporting of operations, inventory and sanitation per procedure.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Food Technology, Animal Science, Engineering or any relevant field.

Experience in using various types of manufacturing machinery and tools.

Advanced skills in MS Office.

Organizational and leadership abilities.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.

Problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023