Production Team Leader (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division in Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position of Production Team Leader on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Report and discuss previous shift problems, incidents and production to Gold Contracts Officer.

Accounting for plant downtime.

Monitoring and complete the necessary log sheets, occurrence and maintenance books.

Continuous inspection of plant - Identify potential hazards, ore/slimes loses, and safety issues and rectify them.

Carries out statutory inspections as required and initiate corrective action where necessary.

Manage subordinates which includes handovers, timesheets, log sheets, over inspections and employee relations.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.

Certificate in Mineral processing or equivalent.

A Diploma in Mineral processing is an Added advantage.

At least 2 years of experience working in a Gold processing environment.

Extensive knowledge in CIL (Carbon In Leach) plants.

Knowledge of Microsoft excel and word.

Good communication skills.

Clean criminal record.

A background in contractor management.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: