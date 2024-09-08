Program Assistant x3

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan and support demand creation and service provision activities including DSD and outreaches.

Roll out the KP and programs in the district and offering support supervision to KP groups and ensuring high quality of care.

Attend all district trainings / stakeholder meetings.

Support and maintain the mapping of key populations hotspots.

Maintaining records of programme activities and submitting weekly and monthly reports.

Supervise literacy sessions and support group meetings in their assigned districts.

In consultation with the supervisor, represent the program as needed and perform any other duties as assigned by the PO.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma or degree in Social Sciences.

At least 2 years’ experience working in HIV/AIDS programs, adolescent sexual and reproductive health programming, health promotion or any health-related area.

Experience working with Key populations or adolescent girls and young women is an added advantage.

Exceptional organizational skills, and ability to work with diverse groups.

Experience in community mobilization.

Demonstrated knowledge of HIV prevention, care, and treatment programme activities.

Demonstrated sensitivity to work with KPs.

Demonstrated oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure and to travel.

Experience with Microsoft Office software applications.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for and area of preference on the subject section of the email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org, applications will be screened on the rolling basis.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 September 2024