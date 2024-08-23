Programs Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that creates a safe and conducive, violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key Populations in Zimbabwe.
The organization is looking for a Programs Assistant volunteer who will support the scaling up of the organization programs under direct supervision from the Programs Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Programs Coordinator in implementing the organization projects.
- Attending the NAC- led stakeholders meeting.
- Assisting the Programs Co-ordinator in conducting trainings for IGAs, Religious Leaders and Stakeholders.
- Report, requests preparation and submission.
- Assisting the Programs Co-ordinator in conducting group safe spaces for beneficiaries.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma/Degree in Social Work, Development Studies, Health Promotions, Counseling or Community Development from a reputable institution.
- At least 1 year of experience in HIV/AIDS/TB prevention & treatment programs.
- Having a CPD qualification is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and application letter in word format to: recruitment@actionforyouthfoundationtrust.org on or before 27/08/2024. Please indicate your the position on the subject line. Your Application Letter must have a clear demonstration of why you want to volunteer with us.
NB: Action for Youth Foundation Trust is an equal opportunity provider regardless on race, sex, sexual orientation, color and health status. Action for Youth Foundation Trust has zero-tolerance to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.
