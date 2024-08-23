Programs Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that creates a safe and conducive, violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization is looking for a Programs Assistant volunteer who will support the scaling up of the organization programs under direct supervision from the Programs Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Programs Coordinator in implementing the organization projects.

Attending the NAC- led stakeholders meeting.

Assisting the Programs Co-ordinator in conducting trainings for IGAs, Religious Leaders and Stakeholders.

Report, requests preparation and submission.

Assisting the Programs Co-ordinator in conducting group safe spaces for beneficiaries.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Diploma/Degree in Social Work, Development Studies, Health Promotions, Counseling or Community Development from a reputable institution.

At least 1 year of experience in HIV/AIDS/TB prevention & treatment programs.

Having a CPD qualification is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and application letter in word format to: recruitment@actionforyouthfoundationtrust.org on or before 27/08/2024. Please indicate your the position on the subject line. Your Application Letter must have a clear demonstration of why you want to volunteer with us.