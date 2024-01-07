Project Management Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a Projects Management Coordinator to join our team. You must be able to coordinate multiple projects in book publishing as you communicate with key stakeholders in the book production process. Our ideal candidate is meticulous through paying attention to detail in copy and structural editing of books. You must be an effective communicator, problem-solver and demonstrate effective organisational and management skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Publishing Services, the incumbent is expected to:

Do content editing, copy editing and structural editing as well as proofreading before submitting books for designing.

Monitor projects’ progress and create projects’ status reports to management.

Commission authors and making constant follow-ups to ensure that books are authored accordingly.

Manage timelines in the publishing of scheduled books.

Scheduling stakeholder meetings and facilitating communication between the Head of Publishing and stakeholders throughout the project life cycle.

Manage project documents including manuscripts and other related files, as directed by management from time to time.

Execute a variety of project management administrative tasks such as filing.

Support team members when implementing risk management strategies.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, management, education or a related field.

Diploma in Project Management or equivalent.

Working knowledge of project management software.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office.

Proficiency in English Language.

Experience in book publishing is an added advantage.

Minimum 2 years of experience in project coordination, project management roles or related fields.

Knowledge in content editing, copy editing and structural editing as well as proofreading.

Fact-checking and research expertise.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line.