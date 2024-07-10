Project Officer (Filabusi)

Job Description

We are an equal opportunity employer, encouraging a diversity of people to apply for these posts which depend on availability of funding and other terms and conditions. This is a short-term job opportunity (five months) for qualified and experienced candidates to implement a food aid project. (Part Time, Based at Filabusi Service Centre in Insiza District).

Duties and Responsibilities

As a team leader, act as the interface between the field team and management and act as the organization’s representative at district level.

Interpret the project implementation and management frameworks and instill same understanding to all the team members.

Ensuring that project participates are properly identified and well informed about their rights and entitlements.

Support field team to carry out field activities in line with the project proposal and implementation plan, including ensuring that the implementation plan is a living document.

Act as the budget holder responsible for ensuring that the project budget is expensed properly and within agreed thresholds.

Originate and/or making sure that all project payment vouchers for direct costs are within project budget provisions.

Manage all field-based expenses in line with the approved budget and track the budget burn rate.

Supervising the implementation of all field-based activities and supervise people responsible for such tasks.

Ensuring that the project Standard Operating Procedures are in place and implemented, together with the Core Humanitarian Standards.

Creating a database for project beneficiaries, which will be updated regularly.

Manage stakeholder relations and keep them informed about the project.

Supporting field team so that all safeguarding, feedback and complaints handling mechanisms are functional and mitigation and/or responses are given accordingly.

Maintain adequate communication and coordination arrangements at district level.

Identify gaps and opportunities within the project and make recommendations to management so that project implementation is improved.

Lead in conducting assessments, surveys and reviews of project operating context, specific needs as seen necessary by project stakeholders.

Mentoring project team members, identifying their training needs and advise on strategies to improve capacity and performance.

Carry out performance appraisals for subordinates same.

Identify gaps, challenges, opportunities, and lessons from the project and advise management.

Participate in project management meetings and provide technical advisory support to management on project issues.

Produce periodic project reports with specific recommendations for consideration by management and partners, paying attention to quality and deadlines.

Represent the organization in the district and at other assigned forums, including partner meetings.

Perform any other duties given by the immediate supervisor but in line with the project framework.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Masters degree in social sciences or related fields.

Minimum of 7 years relevant experience, i.e. working for an NGO in rural communities, two years at senior level.

Experience with food aid in all its forms like direct distribution, cash transfers and vouchers.

A class 4 driver’s license and having been driving manual vehicles.

Good writing and speaking Ndebele language.

Familiarity with project management cycle.

Highly computer literate including presentation skills.

Good understanding of Core Humanitarian Standards and safeguarding principles.

Good decision making, staff and time management skills.

Good communication skills (both oral and written) and facilitation skills.

Critical thinker, demonstrating analytic skills and innovation.

Appreciation of project budgeting processes, budget management and financial reporting.

Excellent understanding of cultural and contextual issues in rural communities.

Team player and result oriented.

Demonstrate ability to pay attention to detail, follow procedures and meet deadlines whilst working as teams.

Self-starter and ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants meeting the requirements should send an application letter and CV (not more than 4 pages) only, indicating post being applied for. NO certificates and any other documents at this moment. Send applications to: zimprobyo@gmail.com by 10th July 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be replied.