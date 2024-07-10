Project Officer (Filabusi)
Zimbabwe Project Trust
Job Description
We are an equal opportunity employer, encouraging a diversity of people to apply for these posts which depend on availability of funding and other terms and conditions. This is a short-term job opportunity (five months) for qualified and experienced candidates to implement a food aid project. (Part Time, Based at Filabusi Service Centre in Insiza District).
Duties and Responsibilities
- As a team leader, act as the interface between the field team and management and act as the organization’s representative at district level.
- Interpret the project implementation and management frameworks and instill same understanding to all the team members.
- Ensuring that project participates are properly identified and well informed about their rights and entitlements.
- Support field team to carry out field activities in line with the project proposal and implementation plan, including ensuring that the implementation plan is a living document.
- Act as the budget holder responsible for ensuring that the project budget is expensed properly and within agreed thresholds.
- Originate and/or making sure that all project payment vouchers for direct costs are within project budget provisions.
- Manage all field-based expenses in line with the approved budget and track the budget burn rate.
- Supervising the implementation of all field-based activities and supervise people responsible for such tasks.
- Ensuring that the project Standard Operating Procedures are in place and implemented, together with the Core Humanitarian Standards.
- Creating a database for project beneficiaries, which will be updated regularly.
- Manage stakeholder relations and keep them informed about the project.
- Supporting field team so that all safeguarding, feedback and complaints handling mechanisms are functional and mitigation and/or responses are given accordingly.
- Maintain adequate communication and coordination arrangements at district level.
- Identify gaps and opportunities within the project and make recommendations to management so that project implementation is improved.
- Lead in conducting assessments, surveys and reviews of project operating context, specific needs as seen necessary by project stakeholders.
- Mentoring project team members, identifying their training needs and advise on strategies to improve capacity and performance.
- Carry out performance appraisals for subordinates same.
- Identify gaps, challenges, opportunities, and lessons from the project and advise management.
- Participate in project management meetings and provide technical advisory support to management on project issues.
- Produce periodic project reports with specific recommendations for consideration by management and partners, paying attention to quality and deadlines.
- Represent the organization in the district and at other assigned forums, including partner meetings.
- Perform any other duties given by the immediate supervisor but in line with the project framework.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Masters degree in social sciences or related fields.
- Minimum of 7 years relevant experience, i.e. working for an NGO in rural communities, two years at senior level.
- Experience with food aid in all its forms like direct distribution, cash transfers and vouchers.
- A class 4 driver’s license and having been driving manual vehicles.
- Good writing and speaking Ndebele language.
- Familiarity with project management cycle.
- Highly computer literate including presentation skills.
- Good understanding of Core Humanitarian Standards and safeguarding principles.
- Good decision making, staff and time management skills.
- Good communication skills (both oral and written) and facilitation skills.
- Critical thinker, demonstrating analytic skills and innovation.
- Appreciation of project budgeting processes, budget management and financial reporting.
- Excellent understanding of cultural and contextual issues in rural communities.
- Team player and result oriented.
- Demonstrate ability to pay attention to detail, follow procedures and meet deadlines whilst working as teams.
- Self-starter and ability to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants meeting the requirements should send an application letter and CV (not more than 4 pages) only, indicating post being applied for. NO certificates and any other documents at this moment. Send applications to: zimprobyo@gmail.com by 10th July 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be replied.
