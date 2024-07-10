Pindula|Search Pindula
Project Officer (Filabusi)

Jul. 10, 2024
Job Description

We are an equal opportunity employer, encouraging a diversity of people to apply for these posts which depend on availability of funding and other terms and conditions. This is a short-term job opportunity (five months) for qualified and experienced candidates to implement a food aid project. (Part Time, Based at Filabusi Service Centre in Insiza District).

Duties and Responsibilities

  • As a team leader, act as the interface between the field team and management and act as the organization’s representative at district level.
  • Interpret the project implementation and management frameworks and instill same understanding to all the team members.
  • Ensuring that project participates are properly identified and well informed about their rights and entitlements.
  • Support field team to carry out field activities in line with the project proposal and implementation plan, including ensuring that the implementation plan is a living document.
  • Act as the budget holder responsible for ensuring that the project budget is expensed properly and within agreed thresholds.
  • Originate and/or making sure that all project payment vouchers for direct costs are within project budget provisions.
  • Manage all field-based expenses in line with the approved budget and track the budget burn rate.
  • Supervising the implementation of all field-based activities and supervise people responsible for such tasks.
  • Ensuring that the project Standard Operating Procedures are in place and implemented, together with the Core Humanitarian Standards.
  • Creating a database for project beneficiaries, which will be updated regularly.
  • Manage stakeholder relations and keep them informed about the project.
  • Supporting field team so that all safeguarding, feedback and complaints handling mechanisms are functional and mitigation and/or responses are given accordingly.
  • Maintain adequate communication and coordination arrangements at district level.
  • Identify gaps and opportunities within the project and make recommendations to management so that project implementation is improved.
  • Lead in conducting assessments, surveys and reviews of project operating context, specific needs as seen necessary by project stakeholders.
  • Mentoring project team members, identifying their training needs and advise on strategies to improve capacity and performance.
  • Carry out performance appraisals for subordinates same.
  • Identify gaps, challenges, opportunities, and lessons from the project and advise management.
  • Participate in project management meetings and provide technical advisory support to management on project issues.
  • Produce periodic project reports with specific recommendations for consideration by management and partners, paying attention to quality and deadlines.
  • Represent the organization in the district and at other assigned forums, including partner meetings.
  • Perform any other duties given by the immediate supervisor but in line with the project framework.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a Masters degree in social sciences or related fields.
  • Minimum of 7 years relevant experience, i.e. working for an NGO in rural communities, two years at senior level.
  • Experience with food aid in all its forms like direct distribution, cash transfers and vouchers.
  • A class 4 driver’s license and having been driving manual vehicles.
  • Good writing and speaking Ndebele language.
  • Familiarity with project management cycle.
  • Highly computer literate including presentation skills.
  • Good understanding of Core Humanitarian Standards and safeguarding principles.
  • Good decision making, staff and time management skills.
  • Good communication skills (both oral and written) and facilitation skills.
  • Critical thinker, demonstrating analytic skills and innovation.
  • Appreciation of project budgeting processes, budget management and financial reporting.
  • Excellent understanding of cultural and contextual issues in rural communities.
  • Team player and result oriented.
  • Demonstrate ability to pay attention to detail, follow procedures and meet deadlines whilst working as teams.
  • Self-starter and ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants meeting the requirements should send an application letter and CV (not more than 4 pages) only, indicating post being applied for. NO certificates and any other documents at this moment. Send applications to: zimprobyo@gmail.com by 10th July 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be replied.

