Project Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The mission of BRTI is to promote the health and quality of life of the people of Africa through research and training in biomedicine. The institute emphasises the need to establish and maintain the highest levels of quality, professionalism, ethical standards, and efficiency in its activities. BRTI is implementing a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded project with the Neotree charity, and University College London (UCL), in the UK. Neotree is an innovative digital learning health system, developed in partnership with, and for, nurses and doctors, empowering them to deliver high-quality neonatal care via real-time data capture, clinical decision support, training and education, and data visualisation within a single platform. We are looking for a highly motivated individual to support the project in Zimbabwe, occupying the above position.
Job Summary
The project officer shall assist in the day-to-day implementation of Neotree across existing hospital sites and support setting up of new sites. The project officer will work closely with the clinical staff across all Neotree sites in Zimbabwe and the implementation team within BRTI. The project officer will support program implementation, and delivery of research and public engagement activities. The project officer shall report to the Senior Implementation Manager in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
Project Setup and Implementation Support:
- Assist in the setup of Neotree systems in new implementation sites, including hospitals and PHCs.
- Support the Implementation Technical and Clinical Leads with conducting.
- training in facilities and ensure readiness for implementation of Neotree in new sites.
- Support the installation and configuration of the Neotree app and related hardware.
- Provide on-site support during the initial phases of implementation to ensure smooth operation.
Ongoing Support and Troubleshooting:
- Act as the first point of contact for gathering ongoing feedback on Neotree from healthcare workers in sites and share with the implementation team.
- Oversee day to day use of Neotree in sites and ensure continuous operation.
- Support retrospective data capture and comparison with physical records where necessary.
Monitoring and Evaluation:
- Conduct regular monitoring visits to ensure adherence to project protocols and procedures in Neotree sites.
- Prepare and submit regular progress reports on implementation activities and outcomes.
Administrative Support:
- Maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including hospital staff, project partners, and community members.
- Support the procurement and supply of consumables and other project materials to Neotree sites.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Health Administration, Nursing, Health Education and Promotion or a related field [Essential].
- At least 2 years of experience in project implementation, preferably in a healthcare setting [Essential].
- Proficiency in using technology and data management systems [Essential].
- Strong understanding of healthcare systems and clinical workflows [Desirable] Personal characteristics [Essential].
- Dynamic, passionate, and dedicated individual.
- Ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities in a professional manner
- Ability to work with a diverse, multi-disciplinary team, across geographies.
- Fluency in English and ability to communicate effectively.
- Exceptional organisation skills and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously/ prioritise effectively.
- Ability to learn new digital and technological skills and enthusiasm for e-health.
- Enthusiasm and willingness to learn and accept feedback.
- Accurate, honest, dependable and flexible.
- Excellent communicator willing to admit their limitations quickly and need for assistance to rapidly move the project forward.
- Detail oriented, with an ability to think through all the different implications of decisions.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should complete this application form HERE by 25 July 2024, 22:00 CAT.
If you have any further questions, please email: neotreezim@gmail.com, (specify in the email subject, the job position you are applying for).
