Project Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The mission of BRTI is to promote the health and quality of life of the people of Africa through research and training in biomedicine. The institute emphasises the need to establish and maintain the highest levels of quality, professionalism, ethical standards, and efficiency in its activities. BRTI is implementing a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded project with the Neotree charity, and University College London (UCL), in the UK. Neotree is an innovative digital learning health system, developed in partnership with, and for, nurses and doctors, empowering them to deliver high-quality neonatal care via real-time data capture, clinical decision support, training and education, and data visualisation within a single platform. We are looking for a highly motivated individual to support the project in Zimbabwe, occupying the above position.

Job Summary

The project officer shall assist in the day-to-day implementation of Neotree across existing hospital sites and support setting up of new sites. The project officer will work closely with the clinical staff across all Neotree sites in Zimbabwe and the implementation team within BRTI. The project officer will support program implementation, and delivery of research and public engagement activities. The project officer shall report to the Senior Implementation Manager in Zimbabwe.