Projects and Maintenance Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Zuva Petroleum invites suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Projects and Maintenance Engineer based in Harare, reporting to the Engineering Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives implementation and execution of the company's engineering strategies.

Develops tender document for the projects

Ensures that engineering staff and contractor staff are complying with IMS standards.

Implements CAPEX and REVEX projects as per approved budgets and plans, by carrying out scoping, detailed design, contract administration, project management, construction supervision and project close out.

Implements Asset Integrity Works for equipment to ensure compliance with requirements.

Develops, validates and updates maintenance & inspection procedures as part of IMS in place.

Conducts inspections and prepares remedial action plan in line with budget.

Prepares and monitors yearly Maintenance budget.

Carries out supervision and contract administration as per company's conditions of Contract.

Plans and organises all the maintenance work at various retail sites, installations and depots in accordance with company standards and procedures as well as best practices while ensuring that all records are properly kept.

Issues out Work Permits and ensures compliance for all engineering and maintenance works.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Engineering (industrial, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil or equivalent).

Postgraduate Qualification is an added advantage.

Minimum of Two (2) years' experience in operational and mechanised environment or similar.

Member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers.

Registered with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.

Skills & Competencies:

Ability to supervise and develop staff.

Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Ability to interact, negotiate (where applicable) and achieve targets.

Proficient in using project management software and cost estimation tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted on or before 06 July 2024 to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw