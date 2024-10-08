Protection and Accountability Associate (Harare)
Job Description
Basic Function:
- The Protection and Accountability Associate works under the guidance and supervision of the Human Resources Director (HRD). S/he supports the development/adaptation of Community-Based Reporting Mechanism (CBRM) to ensure that a solid feedback mechanism system is in place to handle all forms of feedback, complaints and compliments from beneficiaries and other stakeholders. S/he is responsible for the protection of staff, program beneficiaries and stakeholders from all forms of exploitation, sexual abuse, child abuse and child neglect The position holder provides technical guidance in the implementation of protection against all forms of exploitation and abuse and the Keep the Children Safe standards, operational procedures and practices in line with donor rules and regulations and international standards across the program. S/he is expected to coordinate quality, timely and effective protection responses to the needs of staff and AGYW, ensuring that operational responses in all sectors mainstream protection methodologies and integrate protection safeguards. The incumbent contributes to the design and operationalization of a comprehensive protection strategy and compliance plan and represents the organization externally on protection fora and policy as guided by the supervisor. S/he will be the champion of ZHI’s zero tolerance to all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse policy. To achieve this, the incumbent will need to build and maintain effective interfaces with communities of concern, authorities, protection and assistance partners as well as a broader network of stakeholders who can contribute to enhancing safeguarding and protection.
Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Works with Human Resources (HR) team to ensure the program’s adherence to ZHI’s safeguarding policy.
- Develop a system for prevention of all forms of exploitation, abuse, child neglect through mapping and testing of referral pathways for survivor-centred response.
- Promote application and implementation of ZHI’s safeguarding policies and procedures, including prevention from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) in accordance with international, national best practises whilst upholding donor and organizational rules and regulations.
- Foster consistent and coherent interpretation and application of protection standards through mainstreaming in all DREAMS-RISE program implementation areas of operation.
- Develop relevant capacity building tools, compliance plan and methodologies on safeguarding and accountability including safeguarding risk assessment and monitoring tools.
- Ensure that safeguarding and protection of abuse and exploitation and child neglect issues are incorporated into all the DREAMS-RISE program capacity strengthening interventions.
- Ensure that vulnerable groups are included at regular community feedback meetings or set up separate meetings to support the development/adaptation of tools including client-exit survey and post activity monitoring tools.
- Ensure regular sensitizing of program staff on ZHI’s safeguarding policies, and our zero tolerance to sexual exploitation and abuse.
- Follow up on accountability issues emanating from the field, in coordination with field staff, and devising action plans to resolve issues.
- To ensure that a solid feedback mechanism system is in place to handle all forms of feedback, complaints and compliments from beneficiaries and other stakeholders.
- Promote and integrate community-based approaches to protection and contribute to capacity-building initiatives for communities and individuals to assert their rights and access all sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services being provided by the program.
- Recommend system to ensure the organisation has a “survivor centred approach” when responding to violations of prohibitions.
- Ensure that there is best interest of the child determination.
- The determination will have to consider best possible outcome for a vulnerable child who would have been exposed to violence, abuse, exploitation, or neglect.
- Lead the conducting of risk assessments on PSEA issues.
- This involves identifying potential risks within the organization and evaluating the effectiveness of current policies, procedures, and systems.
- Based on the assessments, provide actionable recommendations to enhance the organization’s risk management framework.
- S/he will be the main point of contact for all Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) complaints and reports and should manage and oversee the entire process of investigations and inquiries related to PSEA, ensuring thorough, survivor centred approach and fair handling of each case in line with best practises and applicable donor rules and regulations.
- Recommending policy changes to ensure the organization has effective systems to prevent, detect, and eliminate risks associated with exploitation, sexual abuse, child abuse, and child neglect.
- Key Deliverables: With support from the management, ensure an organisational culture that creates a safe working environment free from sexual exploitation and abuse, and reduce power inequality, as a key strategy to prevent and respond to SEA (including harassment in the workplace) and keeping children safe.
- Conduct regular safeguarding and accountability monitoring visits to the project sites, ensure timely identification of PSEA issues, produce technical reports, and feedback to stakeholders.
- Contribute to the development of DREAMS-RISE program annual workplan by ensuring that safeguarding and protection activities/interventions are clearly incorporated in the technical write-up; Contribute to the development of periodic quality program progress reports.
- Identify and train safeguarding and protection champions to support in early detection and reporting of SEA issue, and enforcement of PSEA policy at the district offices.
- Come up with a Survivor – Centred Approach plan which will ensure the survivor’s dignity, experiences, considerations, needs, and resiliencies are placed at the centre of the process.
- Contribute towards “best interest of the child determination” for responding to alleged violations of the prohibitions. This determination will consider the best possible outcome for a vulnerable child who has been exposed to violence, abuse, exploitation, or neglect.
- Be proactive to policy development, focusing on safeguarding vulnerable individuals through comprehensive risk management and protective measures.
- Should stay updated with donor rules and regulations, as well as best practices, to ensure compliance and the highest standards of protection.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in social sciences, human resources law, criminal law, investigation, gender-based violence or related field.
- At least three-years of relevant work experience in safeguarding and child protection interventions in an NGO, and familiarity with Safeguarding and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).
- Familiarity with protection operations in developing countries; Experience of working with children and vulnerable AGYW, including demonstrable experience of undertaking difficult interviews and investigations, and ensuring survivor protection with sensitivity.
- Strong experience from a humanitarian/NGO setting with relevant professional experience in the field of sexual exploitation and abuse, protection, gender-based violence, staff misconduct and discipline, gender mainstreaming and/or humanitarian affairs.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities
- Solid understanding and working experience of safeguarding and accountability.
- Firm believer in integrity, accountability and transparency; Ability to use ethical considerations to guide decisions.
- Respectful, willing to cooperate with and support project stakeholders including colleagues, beneficiaries, local community and local leaders.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
- Strong community mobilization skills.
- Executes work effectively and efficiently; Ability to manage conflicting priorities to meet deadlines under strict timelines.
- Pays attention to detail in all project outputs; Proficiency in local languages is a distinct added advantage.
- Advocacy skills would be a distinct advantage.
- Ability to write project briefs, project reports, articles and conference presentations.
- Demonstrated experience in training and facilitation.
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement
- During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).