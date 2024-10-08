Protocol Assistant (Harare)
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent serves as Protocol Assistant to the Ambassador, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Ambassador’s Office Management Specialist (OMS) and DCM’s OMS and, as required, other mission officials by providing guidance and liaison with government, the diplomatic community, and NGOs and assists in making appointments and in arranging official functions.
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications and Evaluations
Requirements:
- All selected candidates must be able to obtain and hold a: security certificate;
- All selected candidates will be subject to a background investigation and may be subject to a pre-employment medical exam.
- Selected candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time [4 weeks] upon receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.
Education Requirements:
- At least two years of full-time, post secondary study (or equivalent hours spread across a part-time study period) at college or university
- Please address this factor in your ERA application under Education.
Evaluations:
- You will be evaluated against the qualifications and requirements in this vacancy announcement.
- You may be asked to complete a pre-employment language or skills test.
- You must complete the application form and provide the required documents. Your application must address all the position qualifications and requirements including education, experience, language, and any knowledge/skills/abilities listed. If you fail to submit a complete application, then your application may be disqualified for this position.
Qualifications:
Experience:
- Five years of progressively responsible secretarial and clerical experience, of which two years has been in protocol or public relations.
- Please address this factor in your ERA application under Major Duties and Responsibilities.
Language:
- English and Shona/Ndebele (fluency) and a high degree of proficiency in both the written and spoken language, including the ability to translate is required. On occasions, the job holder may need to act as an interpreter.
- Please address this language requirement in your ERA application.
Job Knowledge:
- Working knowledge of host government protocol guidelines, general etiquette, and social mores of Zimbabwe, aspects of the political structures and situation of the host country affecting protocol. Knowledge of computer software such as word, processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and databases. Knowledge of correct grammar, spelling, punctuation, capitalization, and format to accurately prepare and edit written correspondence and reports.
Other
How to Apply
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
