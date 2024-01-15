Provincial Managers x7 ( Grade: E4)
The job holder will be charged with the responsibility of providing leadership and management of all technical and administrative activities in the Province.
Location:
- 1 x Midlands Province
- 1 x Masvingo Province.
- 1 x Bulawayo Province.
- 1 x Mash East Province.
- 1 x Mash West Province.
- 1 x Mat North Province.
- 1 x Mat South Province.
Reporting to: Director-Statistical Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop a comprehensive work plan for the province in line with the division’s annual plan and manage its implementation.
- Managing the Provincial Office and providing leadership, direction, support and advice to the Provincial team.
- Overseeing and managing censuses and surveys within the Province.
- Preparing the budget for the Provincial Office and managing existing resources.
- Participating and facilitating stakeholder meetings at provincial level.
- Create linkages and networks within the province, aimed at boosting relations with relevant structure including business and other MDAs.
- Staff mentoring supervision and performance appraisals.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Operations Research and Statistics/ Population studies and Demography or equivalent with a quantitative bias.
- Master’s degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Operations Research and Statistics/ Population Studies and Demography or equivalent with a quantitative bias.
- Excellent computer skills including use of statistics packages and Microsoft Office.
- Have at least 5 years of working experience as a statistician.
- Excellent leadership and communication skills.
- Must be a good team leader.
- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills.
Deadline: 15 January 2023
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is the statistics agency of Zimbabwe. It is headquartered in the Kaguvi Building in Harare. Census and Statistics Act of 2007 created the agency. It replaced the Central Statistical Office (CSO).
Its major roles are the collection, collation, analysis and dissemination of integrated, relevant, reliable and timely official statistics in Zimbabwe. Conduct household surveys in the social and economic areas as well as censuses of population and housing and the censuses of business establishments.