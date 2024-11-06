Provincial TB Focal Person (Mutare, Gweru)

Job Description

The position will provide provincial technical leadership to the implementation of the TB program across implementation districts in the province. This position will be based at provincial level i.e. Gweru and Mutare ZHI provincial Offices. Midlands Provincial Focal person will cover Kwekwe and Gweru whereas the Manicaland TB Provincial Focal person will cover Mutasa, Mutare and Chipinge. The provincial TB Focal person will be roving covering all the districts within their region. This position will report to the USAID funded Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) Project ACCE Provincial Technical Officers and the Senior Technical Advisor at National Office. The Officer will work closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care Provincial TB and Leprosy Coordinator.

Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compile and submit TB program workplans and reports.

Act as the Provincial TB focal person responsible for planning, supervision, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of TB activities at Provincial level working closely with MOHCC and the ACCE team.

Provide support to the SUPPORT-TB Field Officers and SIE Clerks through routine District visits and mentorship; Conduct quarterly progress review meetings with all Districts.

To organize community-based TB control programmes working closely with MOHCC and other TB implementing partners.

To assist and advise Field Officers and Community Health Care workers in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of TB.

Ensure adequate availability of TB related stationery and reporting tools across the whole Province; To ensure adequate availability supply of TB drugs and diagnostic reagents in the Province in collaboration with the Provincial Pharmacy Manager and the Laboratory team.

To facilitate and coordinate Health Care worker and Community health workers capacity building on TB and TB/HIV management.

Maintain TB records.

Organise meetings with other Program partners.

Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual work plans.

Conduct client satisfaction surveys.

Produce quarterly performance appraisal reports.

Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma/ Degree in Public Health, Environmental Health and Nursing sciences.

At least 2 years’ experience in HIV/TB co-infection management.

Prior experience in overseeing multiple districts or teams is preferred.

Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities