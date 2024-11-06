Provincial TB Focal Person (Mutare, Gweru)
Job Description
The position will provide provincial technical leadership to the implementation of the TB program across implementation districts in the province. This position will be based at provincial level i.e. Gweru and Mutare ZHI provincial Offices. Midlands Provincial Focal person will cover Kwekwe and Gweru whereas the Manicaland TB Provincial Focal person will cover Mutasa, Mutare and Chipinge. The provincial TB Focal person will be roving covering all the districts within their region. This position will report to the USAID funded Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) Project ACCE Provincial Technical Officers and the Senior Technical Advisor at National Office. The Officer will work closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care Provincial TB and Leprosy Coordinator.
Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compile and submit TB program workplans and reports.
- Act as the Provincial TB focal person responsible for planning, supervision, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of TB activities at Provincial level working closely with MOHCC and the ACCE team.
- Provide support to the SUPPORT-TB Field Officers and SIE Clerks through routine District visits and mentorship; Conduct quarterly progress review meetings with all Districts.
- To organize community-based TB control programmes working closely with MOHCC and other TB implementing partners.
- To assist and advise Field Officers and Community Health Care workers in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of TB.
- Ensure adequate availability of TB related stationery and reporting tools across the whole Province; To ensure adequate availability supply of TB drugs and diagnostic reagents in the Province in collaboration with the Provincial Pharmacy Manager and the Laboratory team.
- To facilitate and coordinate Health Care worker and Community health workers capacity building on TB and TB/HIV management.
- Maintain TB records.
- Organise meetings with other Program partners.
- Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual work plans.
- Conduct client satisfaction surveys.
- Produce quarterly performance appraisal reports.
- Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma/ Degree in Public Health, Environmental Health and Nursing sciences.
- At least 2 years’ experience in HIV/TB co-infection management.
- Prior experience in overseeing multiple districts or teams is preferred.
- Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities
- Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff.
- Proficient with computers for data collection and word processing software.
- Attitude for learning and enhancing skills; Upholds patient confidentiality.
- Proficiency in both oral and written communication.
- Good leadership and people management skills.
- Good reading and writing skills.
- Proficiency in desktop software (MS Word, Excel, Outlook) a requisite.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).