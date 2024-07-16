Psychologist (Harare)

Job Description

Providing psychological support to patients according to MSF principles, standards and procedures to improve the patients’ mental health.

Start Date : August 2024.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in designing psychological, psycho-social, and recreational activities for adolescents in the youth hub and edutainment centers in Mbare, Matapi and Epworth centers in the project.

Lead on the review of the Mental Health Strategy of the project, and support the mission on mental health.

Lead mental health and psychosocial activities for adolescents in groups activities, community activities in outreach sites focusing on strengthening resilience, as well as identification and referrals of adolescents with moderate-severe mental health symptoms.

Carrying out evaluation of mental health needs of patients and establishing a diagnosis and a plan of treatment, informing the patient and his/her relatives about the possible consequences of the illness and treatment to follow up and referring patients to other health professionals whenever necessary, to provide the most appropriate treatment and improve the patient's condition.

Providing psychological support sessions (individual, family, group) to patients and staff according to MSF protocols to improve their mental health conditions.

Assisting and training staff members and resource people whenever necessary to enhance the scope of mental health activities.

Working in close collaboration with mental health nurses, peer educators and other medical staff to ensure appropriate service delivery and behaviour during sessions.

Periodically informing the Project Medical Responsible and the medical team about any issues or problems that may arise related to patients and clients to provide the best possible solution from a medical perspective.

Confidential management of patient and staff information and consultations.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Psychology.

Registered with the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Certificate in systemic counseling is an added advantage.

Professional and Personal Requirements.

Minimum 2 years work experience in clinical psychological management of patients.

Experience working with young people predominately adolescents and diagnosis of mental health issues.

Experience working in partnership with MoHCC and other health services stakeholders.

Proficiency in data collection tools, programmatic indicators, and reporting.

Working experience with an NGO is an asset, especially those programming in substance use.

Excellent Microsoft Office packages a must, with reporting and analytical skills.

Good oral and written English language and any local language.

Qualified, experienced, and interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their motivation letters and comprehensive CVs on or before 14th July 2024, to: