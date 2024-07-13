Public Engagement Assistant: Education Outreach Coordinator (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Education Outreach Coordinator works under the direct supervision of the Emerging Voices (EV) Specialist or Public Affairs Officer (PAO) designee and has no supervisory responsibilities.
- Coordinates Mission public diplomacy (PD) education engagement with Emerging Voices (EV) audiences, reaching youth, minorities, and those who influence them through targeted Mission outreach to secondary schools, promotion of American Studies content and curricula in institutions of higher learning, and promotion of academic study in the U.S. through Education USA advising programs.
Qualifications and Experience
For the experience and education requirements applicants must meet either option 1 or option 2 to qualify.
OPTION 1:
- EXPERIENCE: A minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience in a multinational educational or cultural work environment is required, with education, communication, marketing, and public outreach duties as significant parts of the job.
- EDUCATION: University degree in applied international development, communications, marketing, education, American or intercultural studies, or local equivalent is required.
OPTION 2:
- EXPERIENCE: A minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in a multinational educational or cultural work environment is required, with education, communication, marketing, and public outreach duties as significant parts of the job.
- EDUCATION: Two years of University Studies are required.
Job Knowledge:
- Detailed knowledge of the U.S. higher education system, the college application process, standardized entrance exams, and financial aid is required, as is knowledge of the U.S. political system, American history, literature, culture, and geography. General knowledge of the latest trends within the academic field of American Studies is required. Familiarity with virtual applications and technologies, including Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and digital tools used by students, teachers, and professors, is required.
Evaluations: LANGUAGE: English -Level 4 (Fluent) Speaking/Reading/Writing English is required.
Skills And Abilities:
- Analytic Skills: Must have strong analytic skills and the ability to conceptualize how best to use the PD tools to move Zimbabwean attitudes in positive ways. Must be able to advise senior leaders of opportunities to promote Mission education outreach objectives; identify, analyze, predict, and assess EV audience attitudes; evaluate the impact of activities and projects; and modify approaches for best outcomes. Must be able to perceive the emergence of new influencers and adjust operations and program accordingly.
- Communication/Interpersonal Skills: Must have excellent customer relations, interpersonal cross-cultural communication skills, and be able to identify and engage key figures critical to shaping local educational priorities and practices. Must have excellent written and oral communication skills, including public speaking, interviewing for evaluation purposes, writing reports, and contributing materials for publication in English. Must be able to tailor communications to fit formal and informal situations and different ethnic, religious, and linguistic cultures.
- Management Skills: Strong management skills are required, including the ability to develop and oversee project budgets and to organize, run, and present projects such as workshops, seminars, digital and in-person conferences, panel discussions, lectures, and camps. Must be able to negotiate agreements with partner institutions and manage their fulfillment.
- Technical Skills: Good keyboarding and data entry skills and excellent familiarity with electronic discovery tools, in particular the Internet, and standard information retrieval practices and procedures are required. Thorough, detailed knowledge of various computer software programs, specifically Microsoft Word, Excel, and PD-specific software, databases, and reporting tools is required. Must be able to use social media and mobile platforms, MOOCs, podcast creation, and basic photo and video tools. Must have good numerical skills to be able to develop and manage project and grant budgets; must be able to develop descriptive statistical analysis of target audience segments and impact of education activities and initiatives.
This may be tested.
EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO): The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.
Qualifications: All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.
Other
How to Apply
