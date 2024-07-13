Public Engagement Assistant: Education Outreach Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Education Outreach Coordinator works under the direct supervision of the Emerging Voices (EV) Specialist or Public Affairs Officer (PAO) designee and has no supervisory responsibilities.

Coordinates Mission public diplomacy (PD) education engagement with Emerging Voices (EV) audiences, reaching youth, minorities, and those who influence them through targeted Mission outreach to secondary schools, promotion of American Studies content and curricula in institutions of higher learning, and promotion of academic study in the U.S. through Education USA advising programs.

Qualifications and Experience

For the experience and education requirements applicants must meet either option 1 or option 2 to qualify.

OPTION 1: