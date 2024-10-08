Public Engagement Assistant (Harare)
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Emerging Voices (EV) Exchanges Coordinator works under the direct supervision of the EV Specialist or Public Affairs Officer (PAO) designee.
- The position supervises one locally employed (LE) staff, the EV Exchanges Assistant.
- Coordinates the Mission’s exchange programs for youth and communities that are not included in traditional U.S. diplomatic engagement, such as civil society groups and populations vulnerable to extremist appeals.
- In collaboration with the Alumni Coordinator, designs, plans, and implements a broad range of activities to maintain contact with alumni of all EV activities and initiatives.
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications and Evaluations
Requirements:
- All selected candidates must be able to obtain and hold a: security certificate
- All selected candidates will be subject to a background investigation and may be subject to a pre-employment medical exam.
- Selected candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time 4 weeks upon receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.
Evaluations:
- You will be evaluated against the qualifications and requirements in this vacancy announcement.
- You may be asked to complete a pre-employment language or skills test.
- You must complete the application form and provide the required documents. Your application must address all the position qualifications and requirements including education, experience, language, and any knowledge/skills/abilities listed. If you fail to submit a complete application, then your application may be disqualified for this position.
Qualifications:
Option 1
- Experience: A minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience in a multilingual, multicultural, or multinational work environment is required, with project management, marketing, public relations, communication, or education duties as a significant part of the job.
- Education: University degree in applied international development, communication, business, education, American or intercultural studies, or local equivalent is required.
OR
Option 2
- Experience: A minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in a multilingual, multicultural, or multinational work environment is required, with project management, marketing, public relations, communication, or education duties as a significant part of the job.
- Education: Two years of University Studies are required.
- Please address this factor in your ERA application under Major Duties and Responsibilities.
Language:
- Fluent speaking/reading/writing English is required.
- Please address this language requirement in your ERA application.
Job Knowledge:
- A thorough understanding of the attitudes and preferences of the EV audience sector in Zimbabwe, including the regional, ethnic, social, cultural, linguistic, and other factors and institutions that shape those attitudes, is required. Detailed knowledge of Zimbabwean secondary education, exchanges, and youth programs is required.
- Knowledge of typical customer service and marketing tools designed to engage specific audience segments, particularly the EV sector, in Zimbabwe is required. Knowledge of latest trends in audience engagement in related public service institutions such as think tanks, museums, academic institutions, professional training institutes, as relevant for the EV sector, is required. Understanding of the complex and changing nature of the information environment, including current trends in international and regional communications as they relate to the Zimbabwean communication landscape is required; must be familiar with digital practices and procedures used by or influential with the Zimbabwean’s EV sector.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
